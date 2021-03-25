UNI ready for huge challenge in WNIT Final Four semifinal against Ole Miss

In not so many words, Northern Iowa associate head women’s basketball coach Brad Nelson said not everybody packed enough undergarments to last 10 days on the road.
The Panthers left for Rockford, Ill. last Thursday. UNI has not been home since.
Nelson is just fine without his full wardrobe.
The victory advances UNI (17-12) to the WNIT Final Four Friday at the My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville, Tenn. The Panthers will face Ole Miss of the SEC, The Rebels beat Colorado, 65-56, Monday in Memphis.
The deepest run in a post-season tournament in program history has UNI set to tangle with Power-5 Mississippi Friday in a WNIT Final Four semifinal at 7 p.m. inside the My Town Movers Fieldhouse in suburban Memphis, Tenn.
“We did not come home and we did not pack a big bag,” Nelson laughed. “We’ve made a couple of Target stops. We have done some laundry. We are just surviving in our bubble life.
“I’m not going to speak for every coach or player in the country, but I’m going to say the majority would say as long as they kept winning they’d be happy to be in the bubble life. We're happy.”
The Panthers long road trip started with three consecutive wins in Rockford over Dayton, Creighton and then Saint Louis (68-60 on Monday) in the regional final. UNI did not return home, instead journeyed south to Memphis where the Panthers have been since Tuesday.
“This is pretty special,” Nelson said. “Tanya (head coach Tanya Warren) and I have been here a long time. This team has found a way through all sorts of circumstances. Every team in the country has had to deal with COVID, but we have found a way with some younger kids and older kids…to gel.
“It’s been fun. Our girls are not done yet. Our goal is to win the WNIT title but we can’t do that unless we beat Ole Miss and get a chance to play on Sunday.”
The Rebels (14-11) will present numerous challenges for the Panthers (17-12). Rice and Delaware play in the first semifinal at 4 p.m.
Ole Miss finished 11th in the 14-team SEC, but feature Maryland transfer Shakira Austin, a 6-foot-5 junior forward who earned all-SEC first team honors after averaging 18.4 points and 9.1 rebounds in the regular season.
Austin upped her game in the postseason as she averaged 19.7 points and 11.7 rebounds in the Rebels three WNIT wins, including 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 65-56 win over Colorado in the regional finals. It was Austin’s 13th double-double of the season.
“She is a heck of a basketball player,” Nelson said. “It is not just her size, but it is her versatility for her size. She is really comfortable facing up. She’s not a great 3-point shooter, but is really good from 15-to-17 feet.”
Nelson said while there are things UNI can do defensively to slow Austin down, he said probably the biggest challenge will be defensive rebounding. The encouraging part to that is UNI’s Megan Maahs, Cynthia Wolf and Bre Gunnels more than held their own against tall, lengthy teams in terms of Dayton and Saint Louis in the regional.
“Dayton prepared us. Saint Louis prepared us,” Nelson said. “We have had some challenges, faced some teams that really could go get the ball and so far our kids have been up to the challenge.”
Both teams will go deep into their benches. Ole Miss has 11 players who averaged 10 or more minutes a game, while UNI has 11 who average 11 or more.
“That will be fun,” Nelson said. “We got to try to make it a half-court game as much as possible because if they are able to get into their press and create some offense off their defense it could be a long evening for us.”
The Panthers will need contributions from across the board again like they got in Rockford where Maahs and sophomore Kam Finley, the Rockford Region MVP, played leading roles.
“Megan has been terrific here the last month, and obviously Kam has put together a really good three-game stretch,” Nelson said. “We feel we have a lot of momentum going into the game with Ole Miss. It is a huge challenge.
”I think this is where our non-conference schedule we played helps us. We have played Iowa and Iowa State both teams...Iowa made the Sweet 16 and Iowa State in all honesty should’ve made it. We feel well prepared for this challenge."