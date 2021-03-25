UNI ready for huge challenge in WNIT Final Four semifinal against Ole Miss

In not so many words, Northern Iowa associate head women’s basketball coach Brad Nelson said not everybody packed enough undergarments to last 10 days on the road.

The Panthers left for Rockford, Ill. last Thursday. UNI has not been home since.

Nelson is just fine without his full wardrobe.

+2 Northern Iowa women advance to WNIT Final Four The victory advances UNI (17-12) to the WNIT Final Four Friday at the My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville, Tenn. The Panthers will face Ole Miss of the SEC, The Rebels beat Colorado, 65-56, Monday in Memphis.

The deepest run in a post-season tournament in program history has UNI set to tangle with Power-5 Mississippi Friday in a WNIT Final Four semifinal at 7 p.m. inside the My Town Movers Fieldhouse in suburban Memphis, Tenn.

“We did not come home and we did not pack a big bag,” Nelson laughed. “We’ve made a couple of Target stops. We have done some laundry. We are just surviving in our bubble life.

“I’m not going to speak for every coach or player in the country, but I’m going to say the majority would say as long as they kept winning they’d be happy to be in the bubble life. We're happy.”

The Panthers long road trip started with three consecutive wins in Rockford over Dayton, Creighton and then Saint Louis (68-60 on Monday) in the regional final. UNI did not return home, instead journeyed south to Memphis where the Panthers have been since Tuesday.