UNI prevails during impromptu MVC women's basketball New Year opener

“When she shot it, it looked like it was coming right where I was running so I was in the perfect spot to get it,” Gunnels recalled. “It felt really good too, having the momentum.”

Illinois State (3-1, 0-1) was a last-second opponent.

UNI was originally slated to open with No. 24 Missouri State, but COVID-19 cases within the Bears' program forced the series to be canceled. Illinois State’s opponent, Valparaiso, also backed out and the MVC decided to go ahead with a series between UNI and the Redbirds on opening weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Warren held practice Wednesday after finding out about the new opponent before a Thursday walk-through. Ironically, UNI and Illinois State were slated to meet in the No. 4-5 seeded game of last spring’s MVC tournament before the initial spread of COVID-19 shut down athletics.

“We were really excited for the opportunity to play Illinois State this weekend and not have this weekend off,” Rucker said. “Game experience rules over everything.

“Not being able to play games for so long, I think every game we do play we’ve just got to be excited for.”

Defensively, UNI took away the 3-point line and held the Redbirds to 2-11 shooting from distance.