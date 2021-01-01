UNI prevails during impromptu MVC women's basketball New Year opener

CEDAR FALLS – Bre Gunnels received a text message from her basketball coach on New Year’s Eve that she needed to be ready to shoot.
The University of Northern Iowa’s veteran forward rung in 2021 by showcasing her range for the first time this season. Gunnels hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a game-high 18 points and four starters scored in double figures as UNI prevailed over Illinois State, 82-71, during Friday’s holiday opener in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“Once I made one I was confident that I could make another one,” Gunnels said, assessing her initial taste of success from the perimeter this season. “We have a lot of offensive threats, a lot of people who can do a lot of different things. People are able to score at different levels, shoot 3’s, score inside and off the dribble.”
Point guard Karli Rucker complemented Gunnels with 15 points, including a 3-pointer that capped a 9-0 go-ahead run to close the first half and gave UNI (4-4, 1-0 MVC) the lead for good.
“We got great leadership out of Karli at the point,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “She stayed aggressive and made plays to get us the lead and get us the momentum and carry that. Her and Bre did a terrific job making plays when we needed plays to be made.”
Perhaps no play was bigger than the one Gunnels made prior to the halftime buzzer. Kam Finley recorded a steal and nearly banked in a half-courter, but Gunnels was there for the timely put back.
“When she shot it, it looked like it was coming right where I was running so I was in the perfect spot to get it,” Gunnels recalled. “It felt really good too, having the momentum.”
Illinois State (3-1, 0-1) was a last-second opponent.
UNI was originally slated to open with No. 24 Missouri State, but COVID-19 cases within the Bears' program forced the series to be canceled. Illinois State’s opponent, Valparaiso, also backed out and the MVC decided to go ahead with a series between UNI and the Redbirds on opening weekend.
Warren held practice Wednesday after finding out about the new opponent before a Thursday walk-through. Ironically, UNI and Illinois State were slated to meet in the No. 4-5 seeded game of last spring’s MVC tournament before the initial spread of COVID-19 shut down athletics.
“We were really excited for the opportunity to play Illinois State this weekend and not have this weekend off,” Rucker said. “Game experience rules over everything.
“Not being able to play games for so long, I think every game we do play we’ve just got to be excited for.”
Defensively, UNI took away the 3-point line and held the Redbirds to 2-11 shooting from distance.
ISU’s Mary Crompton entered the game shooting 12 of 18 from beyond the arc this season, averaging 15 points. UNI’s committee of Nicole Kroeger, Finley and Kayba Laumbe served as primary defenders with support on switches, as the Panthers held Crompton scoreless with one field goal attempt.
While successful, UNI still showed room for growth. The Panthers turned the ball over 18 times as their 11-point, first-quarter lead evaporated late in the second quarter. UNI also sent the Redbirds to the line for 26 free throw attempts.
Still, the Panthers closed with 51 points in the second half. Megan Maahs tallied 12 points and Kam Finley added 10 as UNI shot 51.8% from the field for the game.
“We were just really poised,” Rucker said. “We always talk about it’s a game of runs. They’re going to go on theirs and we’ll get the chance to go on ours. When we got that chance, we really attacked and we finished.”
The series resumes at 2 p.m. Saturday inside the McLeod Center.
“It’s less about x’s and o’s and more about who can grind it out when we’re tired and stay strong in that back-to-back,” Gunnels said.