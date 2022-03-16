UNI prepares to host UMKC in WNIT first round

The UNI women’s basketball team earned an at-large bid in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) following a 20-9 regular season and a loss in the MVC championship game.

Sitting at 22-10 on the season wit a NET ranking of 55, UNI received the opportunity to host its first round game in the tournament. The Panthers host the University of Missouri-Kansas City Roos on Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m.

The Panthers finished the season averaging 69.3 points per game while holding opponents to 58.3 points on average. In the Hoops in the Heartland MVC tournament, the Panthers upped their defensive game by holding their three opponents to just 48.7 points per game.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren said the Panthers’ strong defensively play this season and at the conference tournament should surprise few.

“We hang our hats on the defensive end,” Warren said. “That has been our M.O. for 15 years now…I am extremely proud of the effort and what we were able to put together all season long.”

Warren also said that although the goal was the NCAA tournament, the Panthers will not take the WNIT for granted.

“There are a lot of teams that would love to still be in our shoes,” Warren said. “The opportunity to still play is huge for us.”

The backcourt duo of senior Karli Rucker and junior Kam Finley led the Panthers offensively in the 2021-22 season. Rucker averaged 12.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting with three assists per game. Finley also averaged double digit points at 11.7 per game on 40.9 percent from the field.

Forward Bre Gunnels anchored the Panthers on the defensive end. The senior recorded 63 blocks and 32 steals in 32 games this season while scoring 8.3 points per game.

The Roos enter Thursday’s contest following a 22-7 regular season and a semifinal exit in the Summit League tournament. UMKC finished ranked 138 in the NET after averaging 72 points on offense and allowing an average of 65.4 points per game.

A one-two punch of senior guard Naomie Alnatas and senior forward Brooklyn McDavid featured prominently for the Roos this season. Alnatas leads the Roos with 18.5 points per game on 46.5-percent shooting, 42-percent from beyond the arc, with 5.4 assists per game.

The game will also be a return home of sorts for Roos senior guard Mandy Willems. An Ackley native, Willems started all 31 games while averaging 9.1 points per games for UMKC in 2021-22.

The Panthers and Roos faced four common opponents this season—North Dakota State, St. Thomas, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois. Against those four, UNI fared slightly better with a 4-1 (.800) record while UMKC went 6-2 (.750).

Thursday night’s contest at the McLeod Center will be aired on ESPN3. Tickets are available at unipanthers.com.

