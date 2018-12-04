CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab has plenty of film to evaluate following last weekend’s Cliff Keen Invite in Las Vegas.
UNI matched last year’s fourth-place team finish against a loaded tournament field won by national title contender Ohio State.
“I thought we competed really hard up and down the lineup,” Schwab said Monday during UNI’s weekly coaches’ press conference. “We made a lot of mistakes, but mistakes are good because now you have something that you can work on. You can go back and watch the film, and then you can move forward and really improve and get better.”
Taylor Lujan (174) and Drew Foster (184) led the Panthers with third-place finishes. Lujan pinned three opponents, while Foster improved from his No. 6 seed by beating No. 3 seed and All-American Zack Zavatsky of Virginia Tech twice (9-6 and 9-5).
Of Foster’s six matches, five
were against wrestlers ranked in the top 25.
“When you can beat really high quality guys like that, and you can beat them multiple times at a tournament and turn around and beat them worse, that’s a really good sign for where Drew Foster is at and how he’s competing,” Schwab said.
Josh Alber added a fifth place finish for UNI. Bryce Steiert was sixth and Max Thomsen seventh.
Elsewhere on Saturday, UNI freshmen Kyle Biscoglia, Michael Blockhus and Cayd Lara joined junior Isaiah Patton with titles at the Jim Koch Open in Wisconsin.
Several of UNI’s younger wrestlers will be competing in Saturday’s UNI Open inside the UNI-Dome, before the Panthers host Cornell in a much-anticipated dual inside West Gym at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: An impressive team defensive effort added up to a 53-40 road win over IUPUI Friday night that associate head coach Brad Nelson considers his team’s best performance of the season.
IUPUI entered the contest 5-1 and was ranked among the nation’s top 20 in the Ratings Percentage Index. UNI’s defense shut down the Jaguars’ top scorer, sophomore post Macee Williams, who tallied all 13 of her points in the first half.
Williams entering the night averaging 23 points a game.
“It was a huge challenge for us, and we were just locked in at the defensive end for 40 minutes,” Nelson said. “It was one of those grind them out wins, but as we talk to our team about all the time, if you take your defense on the road you’re going to always give yourself a chance to win.”
UNI (4-3) returns to action at 7 p.m. tonight inside the McLeod Center against the University of North Dakota. The Hawks are led by a strong post in Lexi Klabo, who averages 22.3 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Fans attending the game can bring an unwrapped toy to donate for the Toys for Tots drive.
