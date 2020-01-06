CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa wrestling team picked up its first dual win of the 2019-20 season Saturday in a 32-12 win over Utah Valley inside the friendly confines of the West Gym.
The Panthers will stay at home this weekend for a pair of duals where head coach Doug Schwab said his team will only extend a minimum amount of hospitality to their opponents.
“Let’s have the West Gym packed to the rafters,” Schwab said. “We like to be … I want to say the right word … we don’t want to be cordial hosts. We will invite them in and make sure the lockerroom is nice, make sure everything is cleaned up.
“But as far as that when we go step on the mat we want to go beat them up from start to finish.”
South Dakota State is the opponent Friday in a 7 p.m., and former Mid-American Conference rival Missouri comes to town for a 2 p.m. dual Sunday.
“They are wrestling better as a team,” Schwab said of SDSU. “I know from Bono (Chris) to Hahn (Damion) they are going to wrestle hard. Guys are going to stay in matches, fight and not give us anything.
“Missouri … form Missouri’s terms maybe down a little bit, but they always come prepared and ready to wrestle.”
UNI’s Max Thomsen at 149 and Taylor Lujan at 184 will each potentially face a pair of ranked opponents.
Thomsen is slated to face SDSU’s 17th-ranked Henry Pohlmeyer and fifth-ranked Brock Mauller, the wrestler who eliminated him from last year’s NCAA championships in Pittsburgh.
Lujan will face 19th-ranked Zach Carlson of SDSU and 24th-ranked Dylan Wisman from Missouri.
HOLSCHLAG UPDATE: Schwab did not give a firm timeline, but said all-American Jacob Holschlag is close to returning to the lineup at 197.
Holschlag, who missed all of the 2018-19 season with a torn left ACL, injured his right knee in his first action this season at Northwestern. He has been out of the lineup since.
“He is getting closer,” Schwab. “I can’t put myself in a guys’ body. I wish I could. I wish I could feel what the guys are feeling and know where they are at. I trust him as far as he … he knows his body well and when he is ready to go we will slap him on the butt and put him out there.
“Hopefully it is really soon, within the next couple of weeks.”
DOMINATING IN THE CLASSROOM: Schwab also made special note of his team’s performance in the classroom saying 17 Panthers earned a 3.0 grade point average during the first semester, including four student-athletes with 4.0 marks.
“We had a great semester in the classroom so now continue with that and then knocked it out of park on the wrestling mat.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: UNI head coach Tanya Warren was direct in her comments twice Monday when recapping the Panthers’ 104-87 loss to Drake Friday in the Panthers Missouri Valley Conference opener.
The first time she was direct came when she summarized the loss.
“Obviously not the start we wanted,” Warren said. “But you have to give Drake a lot of credit. Drake played extremely well.
“I will take a little bit of the blame because as good as non-conference schedule we put together we made a huge mistake by not playing a game after Christmas and with MVC starting so late … and we played like we hadn’t played in a while.”
Warren was more pointed in her comments when it came to a play late in the third quarter that may have cost the Panthers starting post Megan Maahs for an extended period of play.
With Drake leading by 20 with three minutes to go in the third quarter, Maahs injured a knew when she ran into a blindside screen that she was ultimately whistled for an offensive foul.
“By rule it is probably the right call,” Warren said. “I have not watched it and I will not watch it. It happened live right in front of me. But from everything I have been told she was moving prior to being hit, but given the circumstances. You are up 20 and it is the end of the third quarter it is a very unnecessary bad non-basketball play.
“There is not a coach in our league that would not agree with me. It is like a blind block or a defenseless player. I know Jennie (Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk) well and if the roles were reversed she would be irate as well.
“It was just a bad, bad non-basketball play. I very unnecessary play.”
Maahs was averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while averaging 20.2 minutes of playing time per game.
Warren said Maahs had an MRI Monday morning and the team was waiting on its results.
UNI (8-4) returns to action this weekend with road games at Southern Illinois and Missouri State, beginning with the Salukis on Friday.
