UNI notes: Rucker first team all-conference, Lujan secures top wrestling seed

Basketball
- University of Northern Iowa junior point guard Karli Rucker was named a repeat first team Missouri Valley Conference selection, the league announced on Wednesday.
Rucker led the Panthers with 13.7 points per game and a team-high cumulative total of 106 assists. She became her school's 25th member of the UNI 1,000-point club after scoring 24 points during a mids-eason road game at Loyola.
Wrestling
- Taylor Lujan of the University of Northern Iowa was selected as the top seed at the 184-point weight class for the NCAA Division I wrestling championships in the brackets revealed Wednesday.
UNI's Bryce Steiert was a fifth seed. Michael Blockhus and Max Thomsen were both No. 13 seeds. Carter Isley was the 14th seed. Jay Schwarm was seeded 17th and Jack Skudlarczyk 25th.
Iowa's Spencer Lee (125), Pat Lugo (149) and Alex Marinelli (165) were top seeds for a Hawkeye team that will send 10 to nationals.