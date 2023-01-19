UNI leaves Valparaiso in the dust, cruises to 89-58 win

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa cruised to victory Thursday night beating Valparaiso University 89-58.

Junior Grace Boffeli got the Panthers off to a white-hot start in the first quarter against the Beacons, aided by solid defense that allowed them to turn their opponents’ mistakes into points of their own.

“It was important to get a good start and I feel like it started from the defense. We turned them over and we got defensive rebounds, and I think we just pushed and executed on offense.

Boffeli started UNI off with a three-pointer and took over the offense early in the first quarter, scoring the Panthers’ first 12 points. After Valparaiso fought it back to 12-11, Kayba Laube, Cynthia Wolf and Ryley Goebel joined Boffeli on the board with 12 points of their own, closing out the first quarter at 24-11. Goebel also mastered their defense in the game with four defensive rebounds and seven steals in total.

Kam Finley kicked off the second quarter with a three-pointer and the Panthers built on their lead, despite a persistent Beacon offense led by Olivia Brown, going into the second half 44-28. It was a good lead, but according to head coach Tanya Warren, Northern Iowa knew it could do better after halftime.

“We talked about not getting bored, but getting better. That was our message at halftime and again, I thought our team did a terrific job from start to finish and that’s what we need to continue to do to make the progress that we think we’re capable of making.”

The Panthers made good on the challenge with a knockout third quarter, keeping the pressure on Valparaiso and knocking back 24 points. Maya McDermott had a solid performance with eight points in the second half, with six of her 14 total points coming in the fourth quarter.

While they’re happy with the win, however, Warren said the celebrations end at midnight as they prepare to take on the University of Illinois- Chicago, before hitting the road again.

“We’ll take some time to watch film tomorrow, come out and get ready for a very good UIC program,” Warren said.”

VALPARAISO (3-11) (1-6) – Brown 4-6 3-4 13, Interrante 2-6 0-0 4, Pitts 2-3 0-0 5, Earnest 2-8 2-4 6, Dunson 1-2 0-0 3, Beyer 1-3 0-0 2, Johnston 3-7 1-2 9, Saunders 3-8 5-6 12 Van Weelden 1-1 0-0 3, Tecca 0-1 1-2 1.

NORTHERN IOWA (11-5) (6-1) – Boffeli 5-10 6-7 18, Wolf 3-3 0-0 6, McDermott 6-9 1-1 14, Green 3-4 2-2 8, Finley 1-2 3-4 6, Laube 3-5 0-0 8, Goebel 2-10 0-0 4, Wharton 3-5 1-2 8, Morgan 2-2 4-4 10, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Heittola 1-3 1-2 4, Foster 1-2 1-2 3.

Vaplparaiso;11;17;17;13 – 58

Northern Iowa;24;20;24;21 – 89

3-point goals – Valparaiso 8-19 (Brown 2-3, Interrante 0-1, Pitts 1-2, Earnest 0-3, Dunson 1-2, Beyer 0-1, Johnston 2-3, Saunders 1-2, Van Weelden 1-1, Tecca 0-1), UNI 10-21 (Boffeli 2-4, McDermott 1-2, Green 0-1, Finley 1-1, Laube 2-3, Goebel 0-3, Wharton 1-2, Morgan 2-2, Wright 0-1, Heittola 1-1, Foster 0-1). Rebounds – Valparaiso 28 (Earnest 6), UNI 29 (Wolf 8). Assists – Valparaiso 11 (Brown 3), UNI 16 (McDermott, Wright 3). Turnovers – Valparaiso 22 (Pitts, Saunders 5), UNI 12 (Heittola 3). Total fouls – Valparaiso 19 (Interrante 4), UNI 14 (Finley, Morgan, Wright 2). Fouled out – none.

