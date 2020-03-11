UNI has regained its groove

“I hadn’t beat Drake since I’ve been here,” junior point guard Karli Rucker said. “We were all in it together with energy and making shots. That makes it all a little bit more fun.

“Especially for the conference season we had, to be able to go out like that, the momentum we have now going into the tournament is exciting for us.”

Sophomore guard Kam Finley broke out during the Drake finale with a career-high 28 points.

“We locked in at practice, and the preparation aspect was very important to all of us,” Finley said. “We told each other that we could beat this team and it definitely showed. It just reminded me of the Iowa game and how well we all just came together and we were clicking.”

Momentum secured, UNI (18-11, 10-8 MVC) will open its conference tournament run at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Illinois State (19-10, 11-7) in a battle of No. 4 and 5 seeds. The MVC is as deep as it has ever been with five schools ranked in the RPI's top 75, including two in the top 25.

