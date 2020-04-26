UNI grad Brittni Donaldson embraces coaching during Toronto's NBA title defense

As injures piled up and Donaldson’s dreams of playing professional basketball faded, she began to reevaluate her interests and passion.

“As traumatic as it was for me to have to separate myself from Brittni the basketball player, it was equally important for me to do that in that time,” Donaldson recalls. “Once my basketball career was over I could stand on my own two feet and know who I was, what I stood for and what I valued.

“It was a turning point in my personal development of who am I, what do I want? What has basketball given me and how can I take that into the next phase of my life?”

After graduation, Donaldson quickly began taking shots off the court. She even auditioned for the music competition, “The Voice.” (A producer gave her a callback, but ultimately she didn’t make an appearance on the show. For someone who played guitar and sang as a release in her dorm room, the experience of performing in front of judges had its own value.)