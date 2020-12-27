UNI forward Bre Gunnels is driven to reach new heights

CEDAR FALLS – Bre Gunnels has been surpassing expectations since birth.
Parents of the University of Northern Iowa’s 6-foot-1 senior forward were once told by a doctor that their daughter, born two months premature, wouldn’t grow to be very tall.
Attending Southeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri, Gunnels went on to become the first female basketball player from any of her hometown’s inner-city schools in years to secure an NCAA Division I scholarship.
Now into her fourth season at UNI, Gunnels possesses the potential to help the Panthers exceed their projection of a third place finish within a Missouri Valley Conference that begins play on New Year’s Day.
Gunnels has excelled defending the opposition’s top-scoring forward while also providing UNI with another interior scoring threat and a relentless rebounder.
“She’s coming off huge games, making huge defensive plays for our team, rebounding, scoring, she’s doing it all right now,” fellow UNI senior frontcourt contributor Megan Maahs said. “I think it’s great to see as a teammate watching Bre grow over the years. It makes you smile. It really does.”
Gunnels has never taken a day for granted. Family tragedy forced her to mature beyond her years. She was seven when her father, Marlon, was killed during a mass shooting at a Kansas City nightclub where he had been out celebrating a birthday with friends.
“Although I was young at that time, I was still the oldest of three so I had to kind of mature a little bit and take on different roles around the house helping my mom out,” Gunnels recalls. “It’s something I keep in mind, understanding that life is short. You never really know. You never would have imagined something like that happening so randomly. I’ve just worked hard every day, taking advantage of opportunities.”
Bre’s mother, Latrina – a health care facility office administrator and basketball coach who once competed at Labette Community College in Kansas – has instilled a relentless work ethic within her children. The message that has stuck with Bre, “Anything that you want is yours as long as you go out and work.”
“I think sometimes we feel like we deserve things and they’re just supposed to fall into our lap,” Bre Gunnels said. “But she’s always taught us to just go hard. Despite circumstances or tough situations, as long as you work hard everything will fall in place. Sometimes even though what you want might not happen, something else that might be better for you that you didn’t expect might come about and have the same type of impact.”
Beyond her work ethic, Gunnels learned to surround herself with the right type of people and show appreciation for support.
“Coming from the inner-city I think it is really, really hard to take things for granted,” Gunnels added.
Gunnels’ decision to attend UNI was a leap of faith. She was initially recruited by Panthers’ assistant Tiffany Coppage, who was a former teammate with Gunnels’ high school assistant coach.
When Coppage took a position on Northwestern’s staff after Gunnels committed to UNI, Panthers’ head coach Tanya Warren traveled to Kansas City to reassure Bre and her family that she would be taken care of in Cedar Falls.
Gunnels chose UNI over Arkansas State and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. Her freshman year was a challenge on the court, academically and socially.
“It can be a very lonely feeling when you go away from home, not to mention for the first time to a place where you don’t really know anyone and there aren’t a lot of people around that look like you,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “For Bre to be able to say, ‘I’m going to step out and take my chance because I know this is going to allow me to make a better life for myself and come back to my community and be a positive influence someday,’ it says a lot about her character and her ability to persevere when things aren’t easy.”
With a poker face that never is really up or really down, the naturally soft-spoken Gunnels has found her voice at UNI.
“She was really quiet when she came in, but as the year went on and we got closer, she really started to come out of her shell,” Maahs said. “She’s going to give it her all in practices, give it her all in friendships and give it her all in school. You always know what you’re going to get from her, and I think over the years with that mentality you can see how friendships on the team started to form.”
Indeed, Gunnels has embraced challenges and found success on and off the court.
On the court, she has excelled during nonconference play this season – including a game against Iowa State in which Ashley Joens was held to six points, well below her average of 30 through the Cyclones previous six games. Gunnels also finished with a career-high 18 points to go with 11 rebounds during an overtime win near her hometown at Wichita State.
Beyond basketball, Gunnels was willing to share some of the experiences she had growing up in Kansas City this past summer as a movement for social justice and equality spread across collegiate athletics in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
“Bre is extremely quiet so when Bre speaks, everyone listens,” Warren said. “For her to share some of the things that she has gone through and she has seen, it spoke volumes and it really helped this team get a different perspective.
“We all have a story and our stories are all different. For her to be willing to put hers out there says a lot about her growth and maturity and her willingness to be an impact for her team and her community. For her it’s not just a moment, it is a movement and I think she proved that by putting herself out there.”
Through an unprecedented summer that also included the uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gunnels says she’s thankful for the support received from those in the community and UNI athletics administrators.
“I’ve grown a lot,” Gunnels said. “It’s crazy how fast time has gone. It took almost a year of adjusting when I first came here. How different, not just Cedar Falls, but Iowa in general is from my home that definitely had a huge impact on me being around different people and understanding people from different places.
“Just being away from home and finding my independence and ways to grow into an adult has been the biggest thing.”
Gunnels’ journey at UNI won’t end this spring. She’s chosen to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility that the NCAA has approved for athletes during the pandemic.
“We’ve all come in expecting to pay four seasons and graduate, but I think it’s a great opportunity to get better,” Gunnels said. “My overall goal is to play professionally so I think another year to grow and get better, get stronger will help me a lot for what I want to do in the future.”
Warren is eager to see what the future holds for Gunnels.
“She’s just starting to scratch the surface, to be quite honest,” Warren said. “If she continues to progress and work, I think she certainly has a chance (to play professionally).
“Overseas would be right up her alley. They’re always looking for athletic, long kids that can play multiple positions. We know she can defend multiple positions and she can put the ball on the floor for her size. She’s got to continue to shoot the 3 with consistency, but as she continues to grow, there’s no question the sky is the limit for her.