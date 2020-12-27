UNI forward Bre Gunnels is driven to reach new heights

Gunnels’ decision to attend UNI was a leap of faith. She was initially recruited by Panthers’ assistant Tiffany Coppage, who was a former teammate with Gunnels’ high school assistant coach.

When Coppage took a position on Northwestern’s staff after Gunnels committed to UNI, Panthers’ head coach Tanya Warren traveled to Kansas City to reassure Bre and her family that she would be taken care of in Cedar Falls.

Gunnels chose UNI over Arkansas State and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. Her freshman year was a challenge on the court, academically and socially.

“It can be a very lonely feeling when you go away from home, not to mention for the first time to a place where you don’t really know anyone and there aren’t a lot of people around that look like you,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “For Bre to be able to say, ‘I’m going to step out and take my chance because I know this is going to allow me to make a better life for myself and come back to my community and be a positive influence someday,’ it says a lot about her character and her ability to persevere when things aren’t easy.”

With a poker face that never is really up or really down, the naturally soft-spoken Gunnels has found her voice at UNI.