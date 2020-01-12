UNI falls at No. 20 Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Karli Rucker hit a 3-point basket to get the University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team off to a good start Sunday.

It was all Missouri State after that.

The Missouri Valley Conference-leading and 20th-ranked Bears (4-0, 14-2) outscored the Panthers (9-5, 1-2) 20-8 over the remainder of the first period and cruised to an 80-66 win.

Missouri State led 45-30 at halftime and owned an advantage in nearly every statistical category. The Bears outshot UNI, 41.4 percent-34.4 percent, outscored the Panthers from the free throw line 18-12, outrebounded UNI 47-36, had more assists 19-11 and finished with just seven turnovers while forcing the Panthers into 17 giveaways.

In addition, Missouri State had more points in the paint (36-14), more points off turnovers (14-7), more second-chance points (14-3), more fast break points (8-0) and more points off the bench (36-28).

Rucker finished with 14 points to lead UNI while Abby Gerrits added 13 off the bench. The Panthers made 12 of 31 shots from 3-point range.

