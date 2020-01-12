UNI falls at No. 20 Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Karli Rucker hit a 3-point basket to get the University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team off to a good start Sunday.
It was all Missouri State after that.
The Missouri Valley Conference-leading and 20th-ranked Bears (4-0, 14-2) outscored the Panthers (9-5, 1-2) 20-8 over the remainder of the first period and cruised to an 80-66 win.
Missouri State led 45-30 at halftime and owned an advantage in nearly every statistical category. The Bears outshot UNI, 41.4 percent-34.4 percent, outscored the Panthers from the free throw line 18-12, outrebounded UNI 47-36, had more assists 19-11 and finished with just seven turnovers while forcing the Panthers into 17 giveaways.
In addition, Missouri State had more points in the paint (36-14), more points off turnovers (14-7), more second-chance points (14-3), more fast break points (8-0) and more points off the bench (36-28).
Rucker finished with 14 points to lead UNI while Abby Gerrits added 13 off the bench. The Panthers made 12 of 31 shots from 3-point range.
Collection: Northern Iowa women's basketball
Earlier stories about the UNI Women's Basketball team.
Bragging rights in the Fennelly family are on the line again today when UNI visits Iowa State.
Panthers hold off IUPUI in thrilling fashion and finish with a perfect non-conference home record.
UNI ran state rival Iowa out of the McLeod Center Sunday in an 88-66 women's basketball blowout.
UNI's women's basketball team blew open a close game with a big second half Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak.