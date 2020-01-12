You are the owner of this article.
UNI falls at No. 20 Missouri State
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Karli Rucker hit a 3-point basket to get the University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team off to a good start Sunday.

It was all Missouri State after that.

The Missouri Valley Conference-leading and 20th-ranked Bears (4-0, 14-2) outscored the Panthers (9-5, 1-2) 20-8 over the remainder of the first period and cruised to an 80-66 win.

Missouri State led 45-30 at halftime and owned an advantage in nearly every statistical category. The Bears outshot UNI, 41.4 percent-34.4 percent, outscored the Panthers from the free throw line 18-12, outrebounded UNI 47-36, had more assists 19-11 and finished with just seven turnovers while forcing the Panthers into 17 giveaways.

In addition, Missouri State had more points in the paint (36-14), more points off turnovers (14-7), more second-chance points (14-3), more fast break points (8-0) and more points off the bench (36-28).

Rucker finished with 14 points to lead UNI while Abby Gerrits added 13 off the bench. The Panthers made 12 of 31 shots from 3-point range.

UNI logo 2014

MVC standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Missouri St.;4;0;14;2

Bradley;3;0;12;2

Loyola;3;1;12;3

Illinois St.;2;1;10;4

Drake;2;1;10;5

Valparaiso;2;2;10;5

North. Iowa;1;2;9;5

Southern Ill.;1;3;9;6

Evansville;0;4;3;12

Indiana St.;0;4;2;14

Missouri St. 80, UNI 66

NORTHERN IOWA (9-5) -- Gunnels 2-4 2-2 7, Wolf 3-6 2-2 9, Kroeger 2-6 0-0 6, Rucker 4-16 4-4 14, Simon-Ressler 0-2 2-2 2, Barney 0-0 0-0 0, Cavey 0-2 0-0 0, Hillyard 2-4 1-2 7, Finley 3-13 0-0 8, Gerrits 5-8 1-1 13, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-61 12-13 66.

MISSOURI ST. (14-2) -- Franklin 3-7 3-6 9, Bhinhar 2-6 2-2 6, Calip 3-6 5-6 11, Willard 5-11 2-4 12, Wilson 2-6 2-3 6, Ealy 1-3 2-2 4, Hipp 7-10 0-0 15, Gartner 3-7 0-2 6, Manning 2-6 0-0 6, Ruffridge 1-8 2-2 5, Totals 29-70 18-27 80.

N. Iowa;11;19;12;24 — 66

Missouri St.;20;25;14;21 — 80

3-point goals -- N. Iowa 12-31 (Gunnels 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Kroeger 2-4, Rucker 2-5, Simon-Ressler 0-1, Cavey 0-1, Hillyard 2-2, Finley 2-8, Gerrits 2-4), Missouri St. 4-14 (Calip 0-2, Ealy 0-2, Hipp 1-1, Manning 2-4, Ruffridge 1-5). Assists -- N. Iowa 11 (Rucker 4), Missouri St. 19 (Bhinhar 3). Fouled out -- none. Rebounds -- N. Iowa 36 (Hillyard 2-6), Missouri St. 47 (Gartner 3-10). Total fouls -- N. Iowa 21, Missouri St. 16. A -- 2,360.

