UNI eliminated from WNIT with 62-55 loss to Drake

The UNI women’s basketball team fell to the Drake Bulldogs, 62-55, in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, Monday night.

UNI entered Monday night’s game after posting the team’s 23rd win of the season with 75-58 victory over UMKC in the first round of the WNIT. Drake advanced to the second round with an 83-78 overtime win over Missouri.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm on offense in the first quarter. Through the first six minutes of action, the Panthers and Bulldogs combined to shoot 5-for-23 from the field as UNI led 7-5.

In the last 3:57 of the quarter, both teams found their offense. UNI shot 3-of-4 over the final four minutes while Drake went 4-of-7. At the conclusion of the first quarter, UNI lead 16-14 as Grace Boffeli lead all players with six points.

Drake started the second quarter strong. Junior guard Sarah Beth Gueldner hit a three-pointer on the first possession to put the Bulldogs in front 17-16. With Drake leading at the 6:19 mark of the quarter, UNI senior Nicole Kroeger hit a jumper to give UNI the lead 20-19.

Following Kroeger’s basket, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to force UNI head coach Tanya Warren to call a timeout with 4:19 remaining in the half.

Following the timeout, the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 8-3 to tie the game 28-28 at the half.

During halftime, Warren said she told her players slow down and focus on offense.

“I thought we were getting good shots,” Warren said. “[I told them] slow down offensively, focus, continue to defend, continue to box out and rebound, but, more importantly, lock in and make the simple play.”

A lack of rhythm on offense found both teams again in the third quarter of action. No three-point field goals were made by either team while each converted on four three throw attempts.

The lead changed hands twice during the quarter as UNI outscored the Bulldogs 12-10 through the first 10 minutes of the second half. In the third quarter, UNI shot just 5-of-15 from the field while the Bulldogs managed just 4-of-14 in the period.

Leading 42-40 at the start of the fourth quarter, UNI failed to record a single basket through the first 5:40 of the final period. The drought allowed the Bulldogs to build a seven point, 49-42 lead with 4:20 remaining in the game.

After a UNI timeout at the 4:20 mark, Drake held off the Panthers as both teams managed 13 points over the final 4 minutes of action.

Three Panthers scored in double figures as junior guard Kam Finley led the team with 11 points. Senior guard Karli Rucker and Boffeli both scored 10 points in the losing effort.

Warren attributed the loss to UNI’s poor shooting night as the Panthers went 22-of-72 in the contest. Althought, she did note that she liked the opportunities UNI created.

“It is hard to win games when you shoot the ball as poorly as we did,” Warren said. “You have got to give Drake credit. I thought they outplayed us in the second half.”

With the loss, UNI ends the season with a record of 23-11 and its second straight appearance in the WNIT.

On the season, Warren said

“It has been a heck of a year,” Warren said. “We are not going to just focus on this game. Anytime you win 23, 24 games, it has been a heck of a year. It was a good ride and our seniors did a terrific job.”

