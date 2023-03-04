CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa closed out the regular season with an 86-67 victory over Missouri State on Saturday.

The Senior Night win over the Lady Bears not only avenged an earlier loss, but sealed the third-seed at Hoops in the Heartland in Moline, Illinois for the Panthers.

A tale of two halves, the first half served as a tug-of-war for momentum, but UNI ran away with the win in the second half as sophomore guard Emerson Green accounting for 24 points.

“Emerson was terrific,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “This was her best game on both sides of the ball here...But, what a great team win, what a way to send our seniors out.”

Missouri State got out to an 11-5 lead in the first quarter, but the Panthers answered with a 10-point run to take their first lead, 17-13.

The Lady Bears took the lead back with two minutes remaining in the quarter, but Northern Iowa got a go-ahead free throw from Kam Finley and closed out the quarter on top, 24-21.

Due to a leg injury sustained against Murray State a week ago, UNI senior Cynthia Wolf played just 16 seconds, but got the Panthers on the board with a layup. Wolf said the play allowed her to finish her career on a high-note in her final game in the McLeod Center.

“It was good, definitely emotional being in this uniform for the last time, being on this home game for the last time was definitely emotional,” Wolf said. “But, having my team at my back and knowing that I’ll score it first, but they’ll finish it...That’s just a great thought.”

The second quarter saw a dramatic shift in scoring runs as the Panthers opened up with a nine-point tear which Missouri State followed up by scoring seven points in a row of their own.

The clock ran out on the half at 41-35, cutting another run by the Lady Bears short.

Aided by 12 points from Green, a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Rachael Heittola and Missouri State struggles at the free throw line, UNI took momentum back in the second half to expand its lead to 62-45 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

The Panthers put the game away in the fourth quarter by outpacing the Lady Bears to end their regular season on a high note.

Warren said her team is going to forgo celebrating until midnight prior to getting back to work. In the mean time, the Panthers honored Wolf and Finley and took the time to truly appreciate their accomplishments.

“We’re going to take some time to enjoy this. I mean, what a terrific year by this team, a terrific season,” Warren said. “Anytime you go 21-8 and 16-4 in league play…We’re not going to bypass those moments.”

Northern Iowa 86, Missouri State 67

MISSOURI STATE

Taylor 5-8 2-4 12, Green 5-11 2-2 12, Thomas 5-10 2-3 12, Wilson 4-10 1-2 11, Rocca 1-7 2-2 5, Masogayo 4-6 2-4 10, Delarue 1-1 0-0 3, Moad 1-1.

NORTHERN IOWA

Boffeli 3-7 6-7 12, Wolf 1-1 0-0 2, McDermott 4-10 0-0 11, Green 8-12 5-6 24, Finley 3-10 2-2 8, Heittola 4-7 1-2 10, Laube 2-4 0-0 6, Wharton 1-3 3-4 5, Morgan 1-1 0-0 3, Wright 1-2 0-0 3, Goebel 1-2 0-0 2.

MOST 21 14 10 22 – 67

UNI 24 17 21 24 – 86

3-point goals – MOST 4-10 (Thomas 0-1, Wilson 2-4, Rocca 1-4, Delarue 1-1), UNI 11-25 (Boffeli 0-1, McDermott 3-5, Green 3-4, Finley 0-3, Heittola 1-3, Laube 2-4, Wharton 0-2, Morgan 1-1, Wright 1-2). Rebounds – MOST 27 (Thomas 7), UNI 32 (Green 9). Assists – MOST 15 (Green 4), UNI 14 (Boffeli, Green 3). Turnovers – MOST 13 (Taylor 4) UNI 10 (Boffeli, McDermott 3). Total fouls – MOST 21 (Taylor, Masogayo 4), UNI 17 (Goebel 4). Fouled out – None.