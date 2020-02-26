UNI clinches title share, goes undefeated at home

CEDAR FALLS – A hot-shooting University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team couldn’t shake Evansville through the first nine minutes Wednesday night.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson then shook up his lineup.
Reserves Tywhon Pickford, Antwan Kimmons and Noah made their imprint on both ends of the court during an 18-4 run over a six-minute stretch as UNI pulled away to an 84-64 victory.
UNI’s starters did their part, as well, with four finishing in double figures led by AJ Green’s 21 points. The Panthers shot a season-high 62.7% from the field with walk-on Lincoln Conrey becoming the sixth different UNI player in the game to connect from 3-point range as a part of a 9-for-19 effort from deep.
With the win, UNI (24-5, 13-4) clinched the No. 1 seed for next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and a share of the league’s regular season title for the first time since the Panthers’ eventual 2010 Sweet 16 team accomplished the feat.
UNI also completed a perfect 16-0 defense of its home court marking just the third season in school history in which the Panthers went undefeated in Cedar Falls. On the other end of the spectrum Evansville slid to 0-17 in league play, light years away from a Nov. 12 signature non-conference road win over then No. 1-ranked Kentucky.
Coming out of a media timeout with the score tied at 19 midway into the first half, UNI’s bench provided a key spark. Pickford found Berhow for a deep 3-pointer off a defensive rebound before Kimmons pushed the ball in transition off another miss to Phyfe for a layup. Pickford then added a steal and hit two free throws on the other end. Kimmons later stuck with Evansville guard Jawaun Newton and knocked the ball off his knee for a turnover under the hoop.
On the back end of UNI’s 18-4 surge, Noah Carter was inserted at the 5 to counter Evansville’s smaller lineup. He supplied strong interior defense, knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer and completed a three-point play through contact between two defenders for a 37-25 lead with 5:01 left in the first half.
The Panthers extended that advantage to 46-33 at halftime before Evansville rallied.
Stretch forward Evan Kuhlman hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with the second sparking a 7-0 run that cut the Purple Aces’ deficit to six.
Just as Evansville was getting comfortable with a stabilized single-digit deficit, Carter offered a statement with an emphatic blocked shot on K.J. Riley’s drive to the rim. He then knocked down a 3-pointer and AJ Green followed suit with a trey of his own. UNI continued to pull away over the final 10 minutes with an engaged crowd often on its feet inside a building where the Panthers have refused to lose.
Berhow finished with 16 points and Carter scored 11 points with two steals and a block in 14 minutes.
This story will be updated.