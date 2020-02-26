UNI clinches title share, goes undefeated at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Coming out of a media timeout with the score tied at 19 midway into the first half, UNI’s bench provided a key spark. Pickford found Berhow for a deep 3-pointer off a defensive rebound before Kimmons pushed the ball in transition off another miss to Phyfe for a layup. Pickford then added a steal and hit two free throws on the other end. Kimmons later stuck with Evansville guard Jawaun Newton and knocked the ball off his knee for a turnover under the hoop.

On the back end of UNI’s 18-4 surge, Noah Carter was inserted at the 5 to counter Evansville’s smaller lineup. He supplied strong interior defense, knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer and completed a three-point play through contact between two defenders for a 37-25 lead with 5:01 left in the first half.

The Panthers extended that advantage to 46-33 at halftime before Evansville rallied.

Stretch forward Evan Kuhlman hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with the second sparking a 7-0 run that cut the Purple Aces’ deficit to six.