UNI clicks down the stretch against Bradley

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team found its shooting touch in the second half and its defense never wavered Saturday afternoon.

UNI knocked down 6 off 11 second-half 3-pointers after making just 2 of 18 in the first half of a 64-57 victory over Bradley inside the McLeod Center.

In total, seven different Panthers made connections from distance. Karli Rucker was UNI’s only player with multiple 3-pointers and led the team with 16 points. Bre Gunnels recorded 12 rebounds and three of UNI’s eight blocked shots to lead a defense that held Bradley to 34.8% shooting.

With this win UNI (16-10, 8-7 Missouri Valley) put a 20-win season on hold for a Bradley squad (19-6, 10-4) that has NCAA Tournament aspirations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

UNI trailed 28-21 at halftime with the majority of its 16 3-point misses well off their mark.

The Panthers were locked on in defensively with six blocked shots and three steals over the opening 20 minutes and held Bradley to a manageable 38.7% shooting.