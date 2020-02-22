UNI clicks down the stretch against Bradley

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team found its shooting touch in the second half and its defense never wavered Saturday afternoon.
UNI knocked down 6 off 11 second-half 3-pointers after making just 2 of 18 in the first half of a 64-57 victory over Bradley inside the McLeod Center.
In total, seven different Panthers made connections from distance. Karli Rucker was UNI’s only player with multiple 3-pointers and led the team with 16 points. Bre Gunnels recorded 12 rebounds and three of UNI’s eight blocked shots to lead a defense that held Bradley to 34.8% shooting.
With this win UNI (16-10, 8-7 Missouri Valley) put a 20-win season on hold for a Bradley squad (19-6, 10-4) that has NCAA Tournament aspirations.
UNI trailed 28-21 at halftime with the majority of its 16 3-point misses well off their mark.
The Panthers were locked on in defensively with six blocked shots and three steals over the opening 20 minutes and held Bradley to a manageable 38.7% shooting.
UNI used an early 8-0 run capped by Karli Rucker’s 3-pointer at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter to take a 10-3 lead. The Panthers didn’t connect from distance again until Nicole Kroeger’s 3-pointer trimmed their deficit to 26-21 with 1:07 left until halftime.
Following the intermission break, UNI’s offense caught fire. Bre Gunnels opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and the Panthers made 50% of their second-half field goals.
UNI pulled in front at the end of the third quarter. That lead was the product of a well-executed set play with center Cynthia Wolf finding Abby Gerrits on a cut to the basket for a 41-38 advantage after a traditional three-point play.
The Panthers then found separation with a 7-0 fourth-quarter run that included a 3-pointer by Kam Finley as they took a 48-40 lead with 6:36 remaining. Gerrits kicked out to Wolf for a 3-pointer after Bradley cut its deficit to four, and Rucker later added a pull-up triple before finding Gunnels for a layup to push UNI’s lead by to eight en route to victory.