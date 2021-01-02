UNI chases down Illinois State

CEDAR FALLS – In the aftermath of Friday’s series-opening victory over Illinois State, University of Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren mentioned that Saturday’s game two would be a test of mental and physical toughness.
That test was amplified for UNI after Illinois State scored the game’s first 10 points and led for all but five minutes entering the fourth quarter. The Panthers never folded.
UNI’s senior point guard Karli Rucker picked up the pace in transition and her team frequently got to the free throw line and converted down the stretch during a 72-67 comeback win to complete a Missouri Valley Conference season-opening sweep over Illinois State inside the McLeod Center.
UNI (5-4, 2-0 MVC) snapped a string of 34 consecutive games lost when trailing by at least 10 points dating back to February of 2017. UNI was down 13 just under four minutes left in the third quarter.
“I think it says a lot about the team and the confidence we have in who’s on the floor at the time knocking down big shots,” Rucker said. “In the past we haven’t been able to really chip away like we did today. Hopefully that shows a sign of something new that we have here.”
A Panthers’ team that made 8 of 28 attempts from 3-point range entering the fourth quarter, attempted just two distance shots in the final stanza.
Instead, UNI used its aggression to complete the comeback.
Bre Gunnels finished 8-for-8 from the free throw line as part of a game in which she tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Fellow forward Megan Maahs was 9-10 at the stripe for a UNI team that finished 31-37.
Illinois State (3-2, 0-2) was paced by its top shooter, Mary Crompton, who got loose for three 3-pointers as part of a 13-point game after being held scoreless on one attempt Friday. Juliunn Redmond’s ability to create off the dribble also led to 13 points for the Redbirds, but she fouled out and was unavailable down the stretch.
The Panthers received big 3-pointers from Cedar Falls natives Cynthia Wolf and Emerson Green along with a 3-pointer from Cailyn Morgan as reserves kept the team within striking distance.
Rucker then helped the Panthers find another gear.
UNI’s veteran point guard scored a game-high 19 points, including a help-side defensive steal that led to her layup through contact and gave the Panthers their first lead of the second half with 6:19 remaining. Rucker later took the ball coast-to-coast off a rebound for a 60-58 edge and the Panthers never trailed from that point forward.
“Midway through the third our emphasis was to push it,” Rucker said. “With it being the second day in a row we knew we had some depth and we could push on them and hopefully they would get a little tired.”
Warren was pleased with the leadership her point guard displayed.
“Before the game I really talked to her about controlling the tempo,” Warren related. “I said, ‘Do not allow us to settle. Bring us to victory.’ I loved her leadership, especially down the stretch. In the huddle, I could see in her eyes that she was not going to let this team lose.”
As the Panthers finally locked into their defensive assignments and free throw attempts added up, a once long-shot victory came into focus.
“We kind of just sucked it up and said we’re here, we get to rest tomorrow, and we tried to bring out the win,” Gunnels said.
Added Warren, “This is new to all of us in terms of the back-to-back. You’ve got to figure it out game-by-game and series-by-series. For us to be able to battle back after being down 13 in the third quarter, I do think it says a lot about the perseverance and heart of this team.”