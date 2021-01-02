UNI chases down Illinois State

Instead, UNI used its aggression to complete the comeback.

Bre Gunnels finished 8-for-8 from the free throw line as part of a game in which she tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Fellow forward Megan Maahs was 9-10 at the stripe for a UNI team that finished 31-37.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois State (3-2, 0-2) was paced by its top shooter, Mary Crompton, who got loose for three 3-pointers as part of a 13-point game after being held scoreless on one attempt Friday. Juliunn Redmond’s ability to create off the dribble also led to 13 points for the Redbirds, but she fouled out and was unavailable down the stretch.

The Panthers received big 3-pointers from Cedar Falls natives Cynthia Wolf and Emerson Green along with a 3-pointer from Cailyn Morgan as reserves kept the team within striking distance.

Rucker then helped the Panthers find another gear.

UNI’s veteran point guard scored a game-high 19 points, including a help-side defensive steal that led to her layup through contact and gave the Panthers their first lead of the second half with 6:19 remaining. Rucker later took the ball coast-to-coast off a rebound for a 60-58 edge and the Panthers never trailed from that point forward.