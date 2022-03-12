UNI beats Lady Bears, 63-57, advances to MVC Championship

The UNI women’s basketball team picked up its second win of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament with a six-point victory over Missouri State on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s contest, UNI and Missouri State split the season series with one win apiece. Both games ended in favor of the home team by a nine point difference.

In the first quarter, the teams continued their evenly matched play. Senior forward Bre Gunnels scored five points as the Panthers nabbed a narrow 13-10 advantage after the first 10 minutes of action.

The Lady Bears started the second quarter on a 12-2 run to grab a 22-15 lead with 7:06 remaining in the first half. UNI battled back and cut the MSU lead to just two points with 53 seconds remaining in the half. Howver, a buzzer-beating three-pointer from MSU senior Mya Bhinhar gave the Lady Bears a five point, 33-28, lead at halftime.

Following the half, UNI outscored MSU 11-4 through the first 3:23 of the second half to regain the lead for the first time in over 11 minutes of action. The Lady Bears used a 6-0 run jump back in front and take a 45-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

With their season potentially on the line, the Panthers started the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run to grab UNI’s largest lead of the contest. Immediately following UNI’s run, Missouri State went on a 10-0 run of its own.

Capped off by a pull-up two-pointer from senior guard Brice Calip, Missouri State tied the game 55-55 with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Although UNI failed to record a basket for the final 5:59 of the four quarter, an 8-for-9 free throw shooting performance in the final 1:39 of the game allowed the Panthers to walk away with a 63-57 win.

Following the win, UNI head coach Tanya Warren called the win a grind.

“Terrific win,” Warren said. “I so proud of how this team battled from start to finish, but just a terrific team win.”

Four Panthers scored in double figures as Karli Rucker led the way with 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. Rucker received Player of the Game honors from the ESPN+ broadcast crew for her performance.

Forward Grace Boffeli continued her strong play in her return to the Quad Cities. The 6-foot-1-inch freshman recorded 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Lady Bears.

“I thought Grace did a good job staying poised,” Warren said. “I thought she did a good job taking what the defense gave her.”

Senior forward Bre Gunnels scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Junior guard Kam Finley also added 13 points in the contest.

The win propels the Panthers to the Missouri Valley Championship game for the first time since 2018. UNI will face the Illinois State Redbirds in the championship game on Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m.

In the regular season, UNI won both games against the Redbirds including a 70-63 win two weeks ago on the Panthers’ senior night.

The championship match will be available on ESPNU.

