UNI basketball players look forward to reunion

“They understand what it takes to be successful, not only in the nonconference, but in the conference,” Warren said. “Being able to take some of the momentum that we were able to get towards the end of last season and carry that into the postseason, stay hungry and really go to work is what the expectation is for that group.”

A trio of incoming third-year players from Cedar Falls, Kam Finley, Cynthia Wolf and Kiana Barney, will accompany that senior group. Finley is coming off a sophomore season in which she averaged 10 points a game. She went off for 28 points during a victory over one of the league’s frontrunners Drake in what became the finale.

“Kam really did take a step forward and I thought CJ (Wolf) showed signs,” Warren said. “We need consistency because the torch is going to be handed down to them and they have to be ready.

“This is a big year for Kiana. I’m extremely hopeful that she will make a big jump this summer from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint because she has the potential to help us. Now she has to go get it.”

Most of UNI’s returning roster will be upperclassmen. Cailyn Morgan and Sarah McCullough saw limited minutes as freshmen.