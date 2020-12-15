UNI assistant Steven Fennelly set to renew rivalry with dad, older brother

CEDAR FALLS – Family holiday gatherings may have been a little more enjoyable for Steven Fennelly during the past two odd-numbered years.
Since joining the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff prior to the 2017-18 season, Fennelly has held bragging rights within his family of coaches.
The UNI assistant was on the bench when the Panthers secured a pre-Thanksgiving 57-53 home win in 2017 over the Iowa State program his father, Bill Fennelly, has coached since 1995. When the rivalry was renewed prior to Christmas last season, UNI defeated the Cyclones on the road, 71-63, marking just the second time the Panthers have recorded consecutive wins in the series.
Steven Fennelly’s oldest brother, Billy, has been on the Cyclones’ staff since 2010, while Steven himself is an ISU grad who spent his first six seasons in collegiate athletics working as the head student manager and a graduate assistant video coordinator on his father’s staff.
It was certainly fitting that Steven Fennelly fielded questions from reporters while the Panthers practiced on Monday prior to UNI’s 6:30 p.m. game today against the Cyclones inside the McLeod Center.
“No presents, food has been sitting outside,” Steven Fennelly joked, when asked about his holiday experiences after UNI’s last two wins over ISU. “It is a little weird for me personally, if I had to be honest. I was on that (Iowa State) bench for six years and growing up as a kid I was in the stands for thousands of games. Other than the 40 minutes we play them, I’m always rooting for them tremendously.”
Bill and Billy Fennelly also find time to watch UNI compete when they’re not scouting.
Beyond the strong family coaching ties these programs share, this year’s UNI and Iowa State teams have played three common opponents – Iowa, South Dakota State and North Dakota State. Each school is 1-2 in those games with the wins occurring on Saturday when UNI defeated No. 22 South Dakota State and Iowa State blew out North Dakota State.
“There’s always a little more energy in the building just because there’s so much more familiarity between the two teams,” Steven Fennelly said. “We’re excited and going to put our best effort forward for 40 minutes.”
While there’s plenty of similarities between the programs UNI (3-2) and Iowa State (3-3) have built, the manner in which the teams have found offensive production this season couldn’t be more different.
The Cyclones run their offense through national scoring leader Ashley Joens and her 30.8 point per game average. UNI has balance and depth with seven players averaging at least 7.8 points a game and no player averaging more than point guard Karli Rucker’s 12.8 points.
ISU’s Joens also averages 9.6 rebounds and gets to the free throw line nine times a game where she has a 90% success rate. The 6-foot forward is a 40% 3-point shooter, as well.
“I think she’s a top five player in the country with what she brings to the table,” Steven Fennelly said. “She’s so versatile. Offensively, she plays so hard. She’s a great 3-point shooter. She can put it on the floor and she rebounds tremendously well, both offensively and defensively.”
Bre Gunnels, a 6-foot-1 senior will be the primary defender on Joens, with Steven Fennelly indicating that UNI will mix up its defensive looks frequently. The Panthers found defensive success against another talented scorer on Saturday when Gunnels was supported by double teams from a variety of teammates against South Dakota State’s versatile 6-1 leader Myah Selland.
“It’s going to be a team effort, no question about it,” Steven Fennelly said. “Bre embraces that role and has that mindset and plays with a high motor, you can see she’s havoc defensively and we definitely need that again Tuesday for Ashley Joens.
“You’ve got to keep her off balance, keep her guessing. Whether that’s a double, sometimes play it straight, you’ve got to keep her thinking something else is coming.”
In addition to Joens, Iowa State starts senior center Kristin Scott and her 10 point average along with three freshmen. Newcomer Lexi Donarski broke out from that group with 25 points during Saturday’s win over North Dakota State.
“In each game they’ve played, you can see the confidence building for those kids and in each game they’ve gotten a lot better,” Steven Fennelly said, assessing ISU’s promising freshmen.
As for UNI, the Panthers’ assistant praised his team’s effort, energy and urgency on defense as the keys that were revealed on film from a 65-48 Top 25 win over SDSU in which UNI took advantage of 21 turnovers.
Experience will be on UNI’s side tonight with a starting lineup that includes four seniors and one junior.
“All those kids have been through those games and seen the success, so I think they know it’s there,” Steven Fennelly said. “It builds confidence in our kids. That’s absolutely huge.”
