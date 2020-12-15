UNI assistant Steven Fennelly set to renew rivalry with dad, older brother

CEDAR FALLS – Family holiday gatherings may have been a little more enjoyable for Steven Fennelly during the past two odd-numbered years.

Since joining the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff prior to the 2017-18 season, Fennelly has held bragging rights within his family of coaches.

The UNI assistant was on the bench when the Panthers secured a pre-Thanksgiving 57-53 home win in 2017 over the Iowa State program his father, Bill Fennelly, has coached since 1995. When the rivalry was renewed prior to Christmas last season, UNI defeated the Cyclones on the road, 71-63, marking just the second time the Panthers have recorded consecutive wins in the series.

Steven Fennelly’s oldest brother, Billy, has been on the Cyclones’ staff since 2010, while Steven himself is an ISU grad who spent his first six seasons in collegiate athletics working as the head student manager and a graduate assistant video coordinator on his father’s staff.

It was certainly fitting that Steven Fennelly fielded questions from reporters while the Panthers practiced on Monday prior to UNI’s 6:30 p.m. game today against the Cyclones inside the McLeod Center.