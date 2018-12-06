CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa junior center Megan Maahs will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season after suffering a knee injury during Tuesday's 64-60 win over North Dakota.
Maahs, a returning first team Missouri Valley Conference selection, came up limping just under two minutes into the game. She attempted to re-enter towards the end of the first quarter, but was quickly subbed out.
A preseason all-conference selection, Maahs will be eligible to apply for a medical redshirt after playing in just eight games this season. She had already recorded two double-doubles and averaged 8.6 points on 51 percent shooting with 6.6 rebounds through the start of her junior campaign.
"First and foremost, our thoughts are with Megan in her recovery and rehab," UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. "I have no doubt she will return stronger next season.
"In regards to our team and moving forward, there is a blessing in every storm. We have talked about our depth all year and now it's time for those young women behind her to step up.
"Our goals remain the same: Get better each day and hopefully be playing our best basketball in March."
UNI's frontcourt depth includes senior Taylor Hagen and redshirt junior Heidi Hillyard, who have each averaged over 10 minutes a game through the past three seasons.
Sophomore forward Bre Gunnels has been inserted into the starting lineup for the past two games, and true freshman Cynthia Wolf of Cedar Falls saw increased minutes following Maahs' injury on Tuesday.
The Panthers are in the midst of the longest layoff in their schedule. UNI returns to action Sunday, Dec. 16, at the University of Iowa.
