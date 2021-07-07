UNI adds women’s assistant basketball coach

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren on Tuesday announced the hiring of former Panther basketball player Katelin Oney as an assistant coach.

“It’s an awesome day for our program to add Katelin to our coaching staff,” Warren said. “She is energetic, selfless and a terrific teacher with great knowledge of the game. Katelin is a relentless worker who is passionate about helping develop young women both on and off the court. She has tremendous love for our program and we are thrilled to welcome her home.”

Oney, a native of Cedar Rapids, still ranks in UNI’s top-10 for 3-pointers made, field goals attempted and 3-point field goal percentage.

She was a member of the 2009-10 and 2010-11 MVC Championship and NCAA Tournament teams. She started 33 games during the 2010-11 season and averaged 9.7 points per game. Her senior season of 2011-12, she led the Panthers in scoring.