UNI adds women's assistant basketball coach
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNI adds women’s assistant basketball coach

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren on Tuesday announced the hiring of former Panther basketball player Katelin Oney as an assistant coach.

“It’s an awesome day for our program to add Katelin to our coaching staff,” Warren said. “She is energetic, selfless and a terrific teacher with great knowledge of the game. Katelin is a relentless worker who is passionate about helping develop young women both on and off the court. She has tremendous love for our program and we are thrilled to welcome her home.”

Oney, a native of Cedar Rapids, still ranks in UNI’s top-10 for 3-pointers made, field goals attempted and 3-point field goal percentage.

She was a member of the 2009-10 and 2010-11 MVC Championship and NCAA Tournament teams. She started 33 games during the 2010-11 season and averaged 9.7 points per game. Her senior season of 2011-12, she led the Panthers in scoring.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to coach at UNI and I am honored to have this opportunity to be back home at my alma mater,” Oney said. “I am so proud of this university and the sustained success the women’s basketball program has displayed over the years and am thrilled to be a part of that working alongside Coach Warren and the rest of this incredible staff. I am beyond excited to have an opportunity to coach our young women and be a part of the recruitment for future Panthers at this amazing university.”

Oney comes to UNI from Cleveland State where she was an assistant coach for three seasons. She helped lead the Vikings to a 14-9 record and the championship of the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

UNI logo 2014
