The Thing About Katy: West Marshall do-it-all forward commits to UNI

CEDAR FALLS -- Handles. Rim protecting. Long range shooting. Court Vision. Lockdown defender.

West Marshall junior Katy Reyerson checks all the boxes as a 6-foot-2 forward for the Trojans.

After all, Trojans head coach Fred Zeller described the junior as having an ‘all-around game’ that she continues to work on and improve.

“The number one thing about Katy is her versatility,” Zeller said. “She is 6-foot-2 and she can handle like a point guard. Sometimes, she will fill that role for us. She can shoot from outside. She is a good driver, she can post up, she is a basket protector. The stats, when you look at them, are kind of amazing. She ranked in the top 15 in all the categories in 3A.”

After her senior season at West Marshall, her fourth year as a varsity starter, Reyerson will bring her all-around skill set to Cedar Falls as a member of the Northern Iowa women’s basketball program.

For Reyerson, who had interest from Drake, Wichita State, South Dakota and Loyola Chicago, it came down to the culture in at UNI.

“I like their culture,” Reyerson said. “I also liked their coaching staff. I felt comfortable there. I liked their position of winning the right way…I decided to pick UNI because the coaches were really great with communication. They were really consistent…It just felt right.”

Reyerson added that family-oriented nature of the program played a key factor in UNI landing the talented junior.

During her junior season, Reyerson stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 19.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks.

With her monster stats, wins follow. According to Zeller, Reyerson played a part in a number of talented Trojans teams and has helped West Marshall to a 53-14 record since her freshman season.

Reyerson said her strongest play comes on the defensive side of the ball--an emphasis of head coach Tanya Warren. She also added that she sees her rebounding and ability to see the court as some of her biggest assets.

Zeller also pointed out Reyerson’s ability to see the floor and said it shows her ability to make teammates better.

“She is probably as unselfish a kid as I have coached,” Zeller said. “Kids with that much ability and that much responsibility, sometimes they do not want to pass the ball. But, she sees the floor and has a knack for getting open and finding people. She makes everybody around her better.”

Zeller added to his praise, stating that Reyerson possess a skillset that he trumps any he has seen.

“I have been coaching for 48 years,” Zeller said. “I have seen a lot of good players, but I do not think I have ever seen somebody be able to do so many different things so well.”

According to Reyerson, she developed her all-around skillset through dedication which started at the tail end of her middle school career.

“Towards the end of my middle school years, I had been playing AAU for a couple years and I decided I really liked it--that I loved it” Reyerson said. “I thought that if I worked at it that maybe I could pursue it even farther…I go in the gym a lot. I really work on my skills and try and push myself to become the best player that I can be.”

