Successful season for UNI women ends in second round of WNIT

The UNI women’s basketball team finished their season with a loss to the Drake Bulldogs in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Monday night.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm on offense in the first quarter. Through the first six minutes of action, the Panthers and Bulldogs combined to shoot 5-for-23 from the field as UNI led 7-5. In the last four minutes of the quarter, both teams found their offense, scoring nine points to close out the quarter with UNI leading 16-14.

In the second quarter, Drake went on a 6-0 run to grab a 5-point 25-20 lead and force UNI head coach Tanya Warren to call a timeout with 4:19 remaining in the half. Following the timeout, the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 8-3 to tie the game 28-28 at the half.

The lead changed hands twice during the third quarter as UNI outscored the Bulldogs 12-10. Both teams struggled offensively out of halftime as UNI shot just 5-of-15 from the field while the Bulldogs managed just 4-of-14 in the third.

Leading 42-40 at the start of the fourth quarter, UNI failed to record a single basket through the first 5:40 of the final period. The drought allowed the Bulldogs to build a seven point, 49-42 lead. Drake held off the Panthers through the final 4:20 of the game to grab a 62-55 win and advance to the WNIT Sweet 16.

Following the loss, Warren said inefficiency on offense caused the Panthers to lose Monday night.

“I thought we got good shots,” Warren said. “It just did not go down for us. (We) have to give them credit. We wish them nothing but the best.”

On the season, an experienced core helped the Panthers earn a berth in the WNIT for the second consecutive season after winning 23 games and losing 11.

Karli Rucker led the Panthers in scoring. The senior guard averaged 12.9 points per game while recording 3.2 assists per night. With her 110 assists this season, Rucker became the new all-time career assists leader for the UNI Women’s basketball program. Rucker's stellar play earned her All-MVC First Team honors for the fourth year in a row.

Senior forward Bre Gunnels continued to be a consistent presence in the Panthers’ starting lineup. Gunnels started all 34 games for the Panthers while averaging 29.4 minutes per game. Her 66 blocks (1.94 per game) ranked tied for 27th in Division I. While her performance during the regular season did not garner All-MVC honors, to the chagrin of Warren, Gunnels was named to the MVC All-Tournament team.

In addition to Rucker and Gunnels, senior guard Nicole Kroeger started all 34 games for UNI. Warren said she played a vital role for the Panthers that did not always show up on the stat sheet.

“Nicole does not do what gets in the headlines or the papers,” Warren said. “But, this team would not be as good as we are without her. She does all the little things defensively. She sets great screens. She does all the dirty work.”

Warren said each senior did a terrific job on the court, in the classroom and in the community throughout the season. The coach spoke highly of their character and contributions to the program.

“They are priceless,” Warren said. “If I had a daughter, I would love for her to be like any one of those three because they are amazing young women.”

In addition to Warren’s comments, junior guard Kam Finley also spoke highly of the trio following Monday’s loss.

“They were there for me when I was a freshman and I looked up to them,” Finley said. “It is really hard to see them leave, but I am so blessed to have them in my life and I know they will still be there supporting us…I am just really blessed to call them three of my best friends.”

Finley also said she would follow their example as she steps into a larger leadership role as a senior on the team next season.

“I am just going to follow in the footsteps of the leaders that I had this season,” Finley said. “They were great role models to me growing up. I just want to follow in those footsteps and do the same for the younger kids.”

Second on the team in scoring, Finley averaged 11.9 points per game while putting up big minutes for UNI. The Cedar Falls product started 29 of the 31 games she appeared in while averaging 26.2 minutes per contest. Finley shot an efficient 41.2 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep.

Second-year freshman Grace Boffeli collected MVC All-Conference honorable mention honors and one MVC Player of the Week award for her contributions on the court this season. Boffeli averaged 8.6 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting while hauling in 8.9 rebounds per game. The freshman forward also collected nine double-doubles on the season.

Warren says the Panthers “hang their hat” on the defensive end of the court.

In the 2021-22 season, the Panthers continued that tradition of strong defensive play. UNI held opponents to 58.4 points per game. Combined with their 69 points per game on offense, UNI ranked 32nd in scoring margin in all of Division I.

UNI’s scoring margin of 10.6 was the second highest under Warren and their highest since recording a margin of 14.8 during the 27-win 2010-11 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0