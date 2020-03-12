Stunning ending capped UNI's memorable season

A UNI faculty rep informed the team that the tournament was canceled at the end of its shootaround. Panther senior Rose Simon-Ressler had finished her final trip to Moline’s TaxSlayer Center by netting a half-court shot.

Solace was temporary.

“They’re heartbroken, especially the seniors, but we talked a lot about the controllable,” Warren said. “It’s a lot bigger than us. Unfortunately we’re not able to continue on, but we can certainly look back at a lot of memory-making moments, one certainly being last Friday, and not lose sight of all the good things that took place all season.”

The moment on Friday that Warren referred to was a regular-season ending 91-78 win over Drake inside the McLeod Center. UNI not only snapped a nine-game losing streak to its likely NCAA tournament-bound rival, but the Panthers also completed wins over Iowa, Iowa State and Drake in the same season for the first time in program history.

While UNI would have had a chance to continue postseason play in either in the NCAA tournament or WNIT, the Panthers' final win still marked a fitting ending.