South Dakota State avenges loss to UNI in nonconference finale

BROOKINGS, S.D. – On a day in which a blizzard stretched across South Dakota, Northern Iowa was buried early in the second half of a rematch against a South Dakota State women’s basketball team that is ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

South Dakota State broke open a five-point halftime lead Wednesday afternoon and went up by as many as 21 points early in the fourth quarter during a 74-63 win over the Panthers.

UNI finished the nonconference portion of its schedule 3-4 with a 65-48 victory over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 12 in Cedar Falls serving as the Panthers’ signature win to date.

South Dakota State (7-2) received production from a starting five in which every player reached at least 10 points. Tori Nelson led the Jackrabbits with 18 points and Myah Selland added 17.

UNI shot just 35% from the field for the game and was outscored 26-12 in the third quarter after managing just 10 points in the second quarter. Kam Finley’s 12 points led the way as UNI coach Tanya Warren worked 14 players into the rotation.