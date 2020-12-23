South Dakota State avenges loss to UNI in nonconference finale

BROOKINGS, S.D. – On a day in which a blizzard stretched across South Dakota, Northern Iowa was buried early in the second half of a rematch against a South Dakota State women’s basketball team that is ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
South Dakota State broke open a five-point halftime lead Wednesday afternoon and went up by as many as 21 points early in the fourth quarter during a 74-63 win over the Panthers.
UNI finished the nonconference portion of its schedule 3-4 with a 65-48 victory over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 12 in Cedar Falls serving as the Panthers’ signature win to date.
South Dakota State (7-2) received production from a starting five in which every player reached at least 10 points. Tori Nelson led the Jackrabbits with 18 points and Myah Selland added 17.
UNI shot just 35% from the field for the game and was outscored 26-12 in the third quarter after managing just 10 points in the second quarter. Kam Finley’s 12 points led the way as UNI coach Tanya Warren worked 14 players into the rotation.
Freshman center Grace Boffeli scored eight points off the bench during her collegiate debut. Kayba Laube and Maya Gyamfi also saw their first significant collegiate minutes. Freshman point guard Maya McDermott hit a 3-pointer at the end of the game for nine points.
Points off turnovers marked a major swing from their first game in this series. South Dakota State outscored UNI 20-11 off turnovers on Wednesday.
UNI will begin Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year’s Day against preseason favorite Missouri State inside the McLeod Center.
SDSU 74, UNI 63
NORTHERN IOWA (3-4) – Rucker 1-5 1-2 3, Kroeger 2-7 0-0 4, Gunnels 0-2 1-2 1, Finley 4-13 2-2 12, Maahs 2-5 2-2 7, McDermott 2-5 4-4 9, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-6 2-2 6, Gyamfi 0-0 0-0 0, Laube 2-2 0-0 6, McCullough 0-2 1-2 1, Wolf 2-23 1-2 6, Barney 0-1 0-0 0, Boffeli 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 19-55 18-22 63.
SDSU (7-2) – Theuninck 3-5 3-5 10, Nelson 7-12 3-4 18, Irwin 3-8 4-4 12, Burckhard 3-10 6-6 12, Selland 7-12 3-4 17. Herzberg 0-0 0-0 0, Vlastuin 0-2 0-0 0, Byom 0-2 0-0 0, Ferrand 0-1 0-0 0, Stapleton 0-1 0-0 0, Nesheim 2-4 1-2 5, Hirschman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 20-25 74.
UNI 16 10 12 25 – 63
SDSU 19 12 26 17 – 74
3-point goals – UNI 7-20 (Rucker 0-1, Kroeger 0-1, Finley 2-4, Maahs 1-2, McDermott 1-3, Morgan 0-1, Green 0-2, Laube 2-2, Wolf 1-2, Boffeli 0-1), SDSU 4-18 ( Theuninck 1-3, Nelson 1-3, Irwin 2-5, Burckhard 0-1, Selland 0-1, Vlastuin 0-1, Byom 0-1, Stapleton 0-1, Nesheim 0-2). Rebounds – UNI 36 (Maahs 6), SDSU (Irwin 6). Assists – UNI 9 (Rucker 2), SDSU 16 (Theuninck 5). Steals – UNI 9, SDSU 8. Turnovers – UNI 17, SDSU 14.