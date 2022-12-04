Saturday Replay: UNI women fall short at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State shot a blistering 66.7 percent from the field in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits ran away from Northern Iowa Saturday, 80-60.

"We had a good game, I thought we battled for 36 minutes," UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. "I thought it was anyone's game. But I thought fatigue got us the last four minutes.. But it's a good learning lesson for us. We battled and went toe to toe. I liked our fight, we just couldn't finish."