Saturday Replay: UNI women fall short at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State shot a blistering 66.7 percent from the field in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits ran away from Northern Iowa Saturday, 80-60.
SDSU scored 29 fourth quarter points as it broke free from a 51-all tie through three quarters.
"We had a good game, I thought we battled for 36 minutes," UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. "I thought it was anyone's game. But I thought fatigue got us the last four minutes.. But it's a good learning lesson for us. We battled and went toe to toe. I liked our fight, we just couldn't finish."
Emerson Green led the Panthers (4-3) with 17 points, while Grace Boffeli and Maya McDermott chipped in 15 and 14, respectively.
UNI hosts North Dakota State Tuesday in a 5 p.m. tipoff.
SDSU 80, UNI 69
NORTHERN IOWA (69) – Emerson Green 5-12 4-4 17, Grace Boffeli 5-8 4-7 15, Maya McDermott 5-15 2-2 14, Cynthia Wolf 2-5 0-0 6, Kam Finley 1-6 1-2 4, Ryley Goebel 2-3 0-0 4, Kayba Laube 1-5 0-0 3, Riley Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Taryn Wharton 1-3 0-0 2, Cailyn Morgan 0-0 2-2 2, Rachael Heittola 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 13-17 69.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (80) – Myah Selland 8-11 1-1 19, Haleigh Timmer 5-12 0- 14, Paiton Burckhard 5-11 3-4 13, Dru Gylten 3-4 4-5 11, Tori Nelson 1-9 0-0 3, Brooklyn Meyer 3-5 3-6 9, Madison Mathiowetz 1-4 2-2 5, Kallie Theisen 2-3 0-0 4, Madysen Vlastuin 0-4 2-2 2, Ellie Colbeck 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 15-20 80.
UNI;17;11;23;18 – 69
SDSU;15;14;22;29 – 80
3-point goals – UNI 10-31 (Green 3-5, Boffeli 1-1, McDermott 2-8, Wolf 2-4, Finley 1-5, Laube 1-5, Wharton 0-1, Heittola 0-1). SDSU 9-28 (Selland 2-2, Timmer 4-7, Burckhard 0-3, Gylten 1-2, Nelson 1-4, Mathiowetz 1-4, Vlastuin 0-4, Colbeck 0-2). Rebounds – UNI 32 (Wolf 5, Laube 5). SDSU 45 (Burckhard 12). Assists – UNI 8 (McDermott 3). SDSU 20 (Gylten 7). Turnovers – UNI 11 (Finley 3). SDSU 10 (Nelson 3, Thisen 3). Total fouls – UNI 20. SDSU 15. Fouled Out – None.
