Rucker scores 23 as UNI tops Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Karli Rucker scored the final 12 points of the game as Northern Iowa held on for a 67-56 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball victory Friday over Southern Illinois.

Rucker finished with 23 points and now has 1,366 career points for the Panthers.

UNI (12-11 overall, 9-7 in MVC) led from the start, but the Salukis had erased a double-digit deficit and tied the game at 41-41 before UNI led 45-41 after three.

Much of the fourth quarter was back and forth before Rucker took over down the stretch.

Emerson Green added 13 and Kam Finley 12 for UNI. Bre Gunnels hauled down 10 rebounds.

UNI and SIU conclude close out the regular season with a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday and then begin preparation for the MVC Hoops in the Heartland Tournament.

