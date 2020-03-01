Rucker joins 1,000-point club

CHICAGO -- Junior point guard Karli Rucker etched her name alongside a collection of the University of Northern Iowa's all-time greats Sunday afternoon.

Rucker became the Panthers' 25th member of the 1,000-point club with a team-high 24 points during UNI's closely-contested 73-70 road win over Loyola.

UNI (17-11, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference) opened up a 34-27 halftime lead and extended that cushion with an 11-1 run to start the third quarter.

Loyola (15-12, 6-10) fought back behind 26 points from senior guard Tiara Wallace. She bookended a 13-0 run with a pair of field goals, the last of which cut the Ramblers' deficit to 47-43 entering the fourth quarter.

With her team engaged in a back-and-forth battle throughout the final stanza, Rucker recorded her 1,000th career point at the free throw line with 6:15 remaining.

Loyola refused to fade. Wallace's traditional three-point play gave the Ramblers a 61-58 with 3 minutes left to play.

UNI responded with seven unanswered points, including a layup by Abby Gerrits that gave the Panthers a 65-61 lead with 1:26 remaining. The visitors then made six of their final eight free throw attempts to secure the victory.