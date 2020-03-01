Rucker joins 1,000-point club

CHICAGO -- Junior point guard Karli Rucker etched her name alongside a collection of the University of Northern Iowa's all-time greats Sunday afternoon.
Rucker became the Panthers' 25th member of the 1,000-point club with a team-high 24 points during UNI's closely-contested 73-70 road win over Loyola.
UNI (17-11, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference) opened up a 34-27 halftime lead and extended that cushion with an 11-1 run to start the third quarter.
Loyola (15-12, 6-10) fought back behind 26 points from senior guard Tiara Wallace. She bookended a 13-0 run with a pair of field goals, the last of which cut the Ramblers' deficit to 47-43 entering the fourth quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
With her team engaged in a back-and-forth battle throughout the final stanza, Rucker recorded her 1,000th career point at the free throw line with 6:15 remaining.
Loyola refused to fade. Wallace's traditional three-point play gave the Ramblers a 61-58 with 3 minutes left to play.
UNI responded with seven unanswered points, including a layup by Abby Gerrits that gave the Panthers a 65-61 lead with 1:26 remaining. The visitors then made six of their final eight free throw attempts to secure the victory.
Megan Maahs and Nicole Kroeger complemented Rucker with 12 points apiece. Bre Gunnels tallied 13 rebounds to go with eight points. Rucker's 24-point game came on an efficient 8-for-11 shooting clip.
UNI shot 52.9% from the field and knocked down 8 of 17 attempts from 3-point range.