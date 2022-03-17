Panthers handle UMKC, advance to second round of WNIT

The UNI women’s basketball team picked up a home win in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament with a 75-58 drubbing of UMKC on Thursday.

A year after advancing to the semifinals of the tournament, the Panthers started this year off with a strong showing on offense while continuing their impressive effort on the defensive end.

In the first quarter, both teams traded baskets through the first 4:33 of the game. However, starting at 4:03 of the first quarter, UMKC senior guard Naomie Alnatas scored eight points to put the Roos in front, 20-13.

The run prompted UNI head coach Tanya Warren to call a timeout with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter to halt the run.

Following the timeout, freshman guard Emerson Green drilled a three to flip the momentum back in favor of UNI. The Panthers capitalized on the change in momentum to finish the quarter with a 6-2 run to cut the Roos’ lead to two.

Trailing 22-20 at the start of the second quarter, the Panthers continued to battle as both teams returned to trading baskets. With 5:51 before the midway point, Green again turned the tide of the contest by converting on an and-one opportunity to cut the deficit to 27-26.

Senior guard Karli Rucker converted on an and-one on the next UNI possession to put the Panthers in front 29-27. Over the final six minutes of the second quarter, UNI outscored the Roos 18-6 to grab a 41-33 halftime lead.

UNI returned with another strong showing on both ends of the court by outscoring UMKC 19-10 in the third quarter of play. UMKC failed to record a point over the final 4:58 of the third quarter as a non-serious injury to Alnatas forced the Roos’ leading scorer to the bench for the next 5 minutes of action.

Leading 60-43 at the start of the fourth, the Panthers did not take their foot off the gas. UNI’s led by as many as 25 with 2:14 remaining in the fourth, but UMKC finished on an 8-0 run to make the final score 75-58.

A trio of Panthers led the way for the Panthers in the win. Kam Finley led UNI with 19 points while shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 4-for-8 from deep. Karli Rucker added 17 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists and Emerson Green added 13 points off the bench.

Warren said the win showed a lot of character following a loss in the MVC championship game last Sunday.

“Obviously, we were devastated with what took place on Sunday,” she said. “It shows a lot of character for these young women to bounce back the way they did tonight.”

UNI will host the Drake Bulldogs at the McLeod Center in the second round of the WNIT. Despite receiving a lower seed in the tournament, the Bulldogs swept the regular season series over the Panthers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0