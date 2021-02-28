Panther women knock down 21 3-pointers in win over Evansville

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa women set a program record with 21 made 3-pointers Sunday as the Panthers completed a weekend sweep of Evansville with a 94-48 win over the Aces in Missouri Valley Conference action at the McLeod Center.

The record came one night after UNI set the mark with 16 in a victory Saturday.

It was the final home game of senior Megan Maahs career. She had nine points and eight rebounds and now has 1,067 career points and 830 career rebounds.

UNI hit 21 of 37 3-point attempts as Kam Finley and Kayba Laube each knocked down five. Karli Rucker made four in the first quarter.

Five Panthers scored in double figures led by Finley’s 17. Laube had 14, Rucker 14, Emerson Green 10 and Maya McDermott 10.

UNI had 26 team assists led by McDermott’s nine.

The Panthers return to action Friday at Southern Illinois.

