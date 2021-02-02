Northern Iowa women's basketball weekend series with Evansville PPD

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Evansville-Northern Iowa women's basketball series due to positive COVID-19 test results among Evansville's Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The Aces were scheduled to face the Panthers inside the McLeod Center Thursday and Friday. The Conference will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date.

Additionally, the Indiana State-Missouri State women's basketball series (Feb. 5-6) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The series will not be rescheduled.

The Panthers are next scheduled to play Bradley on Feb. 12-13 in Peoria, Ill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.