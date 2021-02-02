 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northern Iowa women's basketball weekend series with Evansville PPD
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Northern Iowa women's basketball weekend series with Evansville PPD

{{featured_button_text}}
MVC logo

ST. LOUIS The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Evansville-Northern Iowa women's basketball series due to positive COVID-19 test results among Evansville's Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The Aces were scheduled to face the Panthers inside the McLeod Center Thursday and Friday. The Conference will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date.

Additionally, the Indiana State-Missouri State women's basketball series (Feb. 5-6) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.  The series will not be rescheduled.

The Panthers are next scheduled to play Bradley on Feb. 12-13 in Peoria, Ill. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News