Northern Iowa women's basketball weekend series with Evansville PPD

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Evansville-Northern Iowa women's basketball series due to positive COVID-19 test results among Evansville's Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The Aces were scheduled to face the Panthers inside the McLeod Center Thursday and Friday. The Conference will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date.
Additionally, the Indiana State-Missouri State women's basketball series (Feb. 5-6) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The series will not be rescheduled.
The Panthers are next scheduled to play Bradley on Feb. 12-13 in Peoria, Ill.