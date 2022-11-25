Northern Iowa women top Tulane in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico – Northern Iowa stormed out to an early lead on Thanksgiving and didn't let go in its 82-60 win over the Tulane Green Wave in the Panthers Cancun Challenge opener..

Senior guard Kam Finley hit the 1,000-point mark while UNI had their best game of the season outside the arc with 14 threes. Five Panthers reached double-figures.

Maya McDermott led the Panthers with 20 points. Grace Boffeli added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Cynthia Wolf ripped down 13 boards and dished out a team-high five assists.

"I thought it was a great team win against a very good veteran team," UNI head coach Tanya Warren said in a release. "I thought we defended extremely well and our offense was in a really good rhythm. They went to a zone a little 2-1-2 press and we panicked a little bit. But what I really loved about our team was that we answered.

"We didn't panic, I thought we answered them. Went on a little bit of a run and that allowed us to stretch the game. But we had 19 assists, I thought we did a terrific job of sharing the ball. And what I absolutely loved is that team came into this game as a plus-10 on the glass. And we outrebounded them. It was a great, tough, gritty win for this team."