Northern Iowa women advance to WNIT Final Four
topical alert top story
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Northern Iowa women advance to WNIT Final Four

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Tennessee there is a ferocious cat loose in Iowa and it’s last been seen tracking its way to the Volunteer State.

Northern Iowa overcame a poor shooting start to win its third straight WNIT game Monday as the Panthers topped Saint Louis, 58-50, at the UW Health Sports Factory.

The victory advances UNI (17-12) to the WNIT Final Four Friday at the My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville, Tenn. The Panthers will face Ole Miss of the Southeastern Conference. The Rebels beat Colorado, 65-56, Monday in Memphis.

Monday, UNI got off to an auspicious start.

The Panthers hit just 2 of their first 17 shots, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range and had only five points at the end of the first quarter. Fortunately for UNI, the Panthers were also playing lock down defense on the Billikens as they held SLU to 2 of 13 first-quarter shooting as the game was tied 5-all.

It was back-and-forth in the second quarter before SLU scored just before the first half buzzer to lead, 17-16, at halftime.

The Panthers took control after the break.

Brooke Flowers gave the Billikens a 21-18 lead with 7:13 left in the quarter, and led 24-20 when Myia Clark hit a 3-pointer with 6:01 to go.

But the Panthers went on a pair of 8-0 runs, the second over the final 2 minutes and 40 seconds. The run was started by a Megan Maahs jumper that made it 30-28. Karli Rucker and Kam Finley added 3-pointers as part of the run.

UNI’s lead remained eight or more the rest of the way and was as big as 14, 53-39.

Finley led UNI with 14 points, while Bre Gunnels had 10 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

