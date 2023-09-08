CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa announced its third extension for a Panther head coach on Thursday.

UNI extended Panthers women's basketball head coach Tanya Warren through the 2028-29 season with a two-year contract extension.

In 16 seasons as the UNI head coach, Warren has led the Panthers to 12 national postseason appearances and six 20-plus win seasons with 14 consecutive seasons above a .500 winning percentage.

Warren has won two Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors and led the Panthers to MVC titles in 2010 and 2011.

In a press release from the university, UNI athletic director David Harris said the women's basketball program has "flourished" during Warren's tenure.

"Not only has she mentored numerous all-conference athletes, her team continues to achieve academic excellence on a yearly basis, ranking among the nation's top programs in cumulative grade-point average," Harris said. "Coach Warren has taken the program to new heights with multiple WNIT and NCAA Tournament appearances, and has positioned her team annually to be among the top contenders in our league. We are ecstatic to have her leading our women's basketball team."

In the press release, Warren is also quoted as expressing excitement and gratitude for the extension.

"This is so much bigger than me. It is truly an honor and blessing to be a part of this program," Warren said. "It has been a fun, rewarding journey filled with many unforgettable moments. I couldn't be more excited to continue this remarkable journey with my incredible staff and players. Together we will strive to make many more unforgettable moments for all who love the purple and gold."

Warren serves as the longest tenured coach in the MVC and owns the third-most all-time wins among league coaches with 306 career victories.