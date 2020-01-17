No place like home for UNI women

"I believe we got off to that good start and then maybe got too relaxed," said Kroeger, who finished with 14 points. "We did not play our best after that and we really needed to pick it up and change things after it got close.

"The defense really got after it and started getting the rebounds, and it followed to the offensive side getting big boards and keeping the ball. We cannot have those letdowns like that."

Panther head coach Tanya Warren liked the beginning and the end. The middle of the game was a different story.

"Yeah, I liked the terrific job of getting off to a fast start and jumping on them early," said Warren. "I think we relaxed too much and started playing like we did not know what we were doing. We have to be able to limit those empty possessions and stop making so many unforced errors.

"We did not lock in on defense very well and we could not keep them out of the paint," added Warren. "There was a lot of miscommunication out there and I am to blame for that."

