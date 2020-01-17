No place like home for UNI women

CEDAR FALLS -- Playing on its home court for the first time in a month with a blizzard swirling outside, the University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team wasn't about to let down its fans Friday.
So, when Evansville pulled within a point at 59-58 with 6 minutes, 20 seconds remaining, the Panthers took control.
Abby Gerrits got the snowball rolling with an inside move and layup to extend the UNI lead to 63-58, then Karli Rucker scored 13 unanswered points as the Panthers pulled away for a 76-60 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
"I just went down and took the shots when they were open and they went in," said Rucker. "We started to click again and the defense really tightened up. Cynthia (Wolf) came up with some big rebounds and we turned them into points.
"We expected the (Aces) to come after us like that and we just had to play our game."
Rucker's final bucket came off a defensive steal from Nicole Kroeger, who spotted Rucker breaking out alone and hit her with a perfect pass for a layup.
"The way we played at the end is how we do drills in practice," said Rucker, who finished with a game high 28 points. "We got on that roll and never let up."
Kroeger got the game heated up early with back-to-back 3-pointers for a quick 6-0 start that began a 17-2 run. UNI (10-5, 2-2) never trailed, but Evansville (3-13, 0-5) never went away, either.
"I believe we got off to that good start and then maybe got too relaxed," said Kroeger, who finished with 14 points. "We did not play our best after that and we really needed to pick it up and change things after it got close.
"The defense really got after it and started getting the rebounds, and it followed to the offensive side getting big boards and keeping the ball. We cannot have those letdowns like that."
Panther head coach Tanya Warren liked the beginning and the end. The middle of the game was a different story.
"Yeah, I liked the terrific job of getting off to a fast start and jumping on them early," said Warren. "I think we relaxed too much and started playing like we did not know what we were doing. We have to be able to limit those empty possessions and stop making so many unforced errors.
"We did not lock in on defense very well and we could not keep them out of the paint," added Warren. "There was a lot of miscommunication out there and I am to blame for that."
