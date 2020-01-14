No place like home for UNI women's team

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team hasn’t played at home in a month.

That will change Friday when the Panthers host Evansville inside the McLeod Center in their first home game since Dec. 15.

After splitting a long road trip to Southern Illinois and Missouri State this weekend, head coach Tanya Warren is happy to be back home.

“Eight out of our last nine games have been on the road,” Warren said. “There is no place like home. We are excited to get home, practice in the McLeod but more than anything else sleep in our own beds, get back in our routine with school starting and then have some home games.”

Warren was disappointed in her team’s effort in Sunday’s 80-66 loss to Missouri Valley Conference leader Missouri State, but said there is one big issue her team needs to address.

“One of the things that I would really like to see us get better at and I thought it haunted us in the first quarter at Missouri State is being able to execute,” she said.

Warren described a sequence in the first quarter where UNI hit its opening 3-point attempt and then saw things go haywire.