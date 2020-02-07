No. 24 Missouri State holds off UNI

CEDAR FALLS – No. 24 Missouri State’s defense proved too much to overcome as Northern Iowa dropped its first home game of the season, 66-55, tonight inside the McLeod Center.
Missouri State (19-3, 9-1 MVC) attempted 18 more shots after winning the turnover battle, 18-8, and outrebounding UNI (13-8, 5-5) by 11 in the second half.
Karli Rucker led UNI 13 points and four assists. Cynthia Wolf added 10 points and six rebounds.
UNI counterpunched Missouri State’s runs through the better part of the first three quarters before the Bears finally pulled away for good early in the fourth.
Rucker facilitated the first jab with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer followed by a traditional three-point play off a drive and an assist to Heidi Hillyard for an 8-0 run after Missouri State knocked down its first four shots and opened with a 9-4 lead.
The Bears the closed the first quarter on an 8-1 run to take a 17-13 lead, and added a 6-0 burst after UNI pulled within one that induced a timeout from coach Tanya Warren.
Rucker responded for the Panthers out of the break with a layup off a hesitation and go drive before finding Cynthia Wolf in the post for a layup. Wolf then hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the top of the key and UNI took the lead, 30-28, after all five Panthers touched the ball on a possession that swung over to Rose Simon-Ressler.
Missouri State regrouped and took a 35-32 halftime lead after Brice Calip’s coast-to-coast drive beat the buzzer for a traditional three-point play.
UNI’s Nicole Kroeger’s 3-pointer that opened the second half tied the game before the Lady Bears answered with a 9-0 run during a string of seven consecutive Panther misses. Wolf and former Cedar Falls prep classmate Kam Finley responded with 3-pointers to cut that deficit back to three, but that was as close as UNI would get. Missouri State pushed its lead to 11 with an 8-0 run from the end of the third through the start of the fourth quarter.
With UNI trailing by 10, a key swing came when Rucker missed a corner 3-pointer and Calip knocked one down on the other end to push the Bears advantage up to 13 as Missouri State found separation.
