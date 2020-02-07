No. 24 Missouri State holds off UNI

CEDAR FALLS – No. 24 Missouri State’s defense proved too much to overcome as Northern Iowa dropped its first home game of the season, 66-55, tonight inside the McLeod Center.

Missouri State (19-3, 9-1 MVC) attempted 18 more shots after winning the turnover battle, 18-8, and outrebounding UNI (13-8, 5-5) by 11 in the second half.

Karli Rucker led UNI 13 points and four assists. Cynthia Wolf added 10 points and six rebounds.

UNI counterpunched Missouri State’s runs through the better part of the first three quarters before the Bears finally pulled away for good early in the fourth.

Rucker facilitated the first jab with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer followed by a traditional three-point play off a drive and an assist to Heidi Hillyard for an 8-0 run after Missouri State knocked down its first four shots and opened with a 9-4 lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bears the closed the first quarter on an 8-1 run to take a 17-13 lead, and added a 6-0 burst after UNI pulled within one that induced a timeout from coach Tanya Warren.