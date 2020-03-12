MVC women's basketball tournament canceled, spring sports suspended

Add the Missouri Valley Conference to the list of collegiate athletics leagues that have canceled and suspended competition due to COVID-19.

The MVC announced prior to Thursday’s tip-off of the women’s basketball tournament in Moline, Ill., that the event has been canceled. In addition, all conference spring contests have been suspended through March 30, effective immediately.

The suspension does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition. This includes next week’s NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, which have not yet been canceled.

“The main priority of the conference continues to be the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans,” the MVC’s statement noted. “The league and its institutions will continue to work closely with local governments and health departments in monitoring the COVID-19 situation internationally and domestically.”

All tickets for the MVC women’s basketball tournament will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

