ST. LOUIS — Jennie Baranczyk’s vision for Drake basketball goes back to the memories she had watching the Bulldogs compete as a girl from Des Moines.
Baranczyk ended up playing for former Drake coach Lisa Bluder at the University of Iowa and later carved out her own coaching path in her hometown. Initially one of the youngest head coaches in the nation when she was hired by Drake at age 31, Baranczyk has built the Bulldogs into a Missouri Valley Conference power.
The seventh-year head coach enters the upcoming season with a string of 42 consecutive wins over league opponents, including back-to-back regular season and tournament titles.
“I grew up and I watched Drake be really good, when Lisa Bluder was there,” Baranczyk recalls. “I played for her and understood her coaching philosophy.
“I watched Drake in some really big battles in NCAA tournaments and conference championships. I always saw that in this program. There’s incredible tradition. When you’re from somewhere, it just means a little bit more.”
Drake brings back its top nine scorers and graduated just one player off last year’s 26-8 team that lost at Texas A&M in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The returning group includes junior Becca Hitter, the MVC Player of the Year, along with Defensive Player of the Year Sammie Bachrodt, Sixth Player of the Year Sara Rhine and MVC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Maddy Dean.
Kellie Harper’s Missouri State program is the most recent to defeat Drake and finished runner-up in the league standings to the Bulldogs last season. The Lady Bears’ sixth-year head coach is impressed by the high level of play Drake has sustained during its win streak.
“I don’t care how good you are as a team, it’s impressive just to be that consistent every single night and not have bad nights, or if you do you still find a way to win,” Harper said.
UNI coach Tanya Warren’s program became the most recent MVC school to reach an NCAA Tournament as an at-large selection in 2017. Harper points out the Iowa traveling partners offer a major contrast in style.
“Preparing for one does not help you to prepare for the other,” Harper said. “You’ve got Drake’s zone defense which couldn’t be any more of a contrast to Northern Iowa’s man.
“Both teams are going to score. You’ve got one team that is going to run a thousand plays with one option on each one and you’ve got another team that is going to run one play with a thousand options.”
UNI placed third in league last season and made a run to the conference tournament title game. The lone regular to depart from that rotation is point guard Kennedy Kirkpatrick.
“For us it’s never been a catch up to Drake thing as much as how much better can we be in terms of the product that we put on the floor,” Warren said. “On paper it’s daunting, but no matter what you have back every team is different and every journey is different. There’s no question they’re the team to beat, but I think there’s some other teams in the Valley that you have to worry about, as well.”
As a whole, the league will be more experienced. No team lost more than two of its starters from last season.
“It was a very young league last year,” Warren said. “Now we’re a year older and everybody does have a lot of talent back.”
