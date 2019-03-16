MOLINE, Ill. – A four-minute surge to start the second half offered the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team hope that a comeback could be in the works.
Missouri State’s senior point guard Danielle Gitzen, however, quickly regained control of the wheel and led the Bears to a 89-64 victory over UNI Saturday afternoon in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament inside the TaxSlayer Center.
Gitzen matched her career high with 22 points – bolstered by connections on her first four attempts from 3-point range – for a Missouri State team (22-9) that finished 11 of 18 from beyond the arc.
UNI (20-12) saw its program-record string of three consecutive trips to this tournament’s championship game come to end after surrendering a school-record 35 points in the second quarter and trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half.
Elle Ruffridge, Iowa’s all-time prep basketball scoring and 3-point leader, led Missouri State off the bench with all 12 of her career-high 14 point total coming in a first half in which she knocked down four 3-pointers. In total, the Bears scored on 15 of their 19 second-quarter possesions.
UNI did respond with sophomore point guard Karli Rucker scoring off a pair of early drives to start the second half on an 11-2 run as the Panthers cut their deficit to six. Gitzen answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 13-4 surge over the next four minutes and MSU kept its foot on the gas from there.
Rucker was UNI’s lone consistent source of offense with 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting. Her teammates finished a combined 13 of 44 from the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.