MOLINE, Ill. – A four-minute surge to start the second half offered the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team hope that a comeback could be in the works.

Missouri State’s senior point guard Danielle Gitzen, however, quickly regained control of the wheel and led the Bears to a 89-64 victory over UNI Saturday afternoon in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament inside the TaxSlayer Center.

Gitzen matched her career high with 22 points – bolstered by connections on her first four attempts from 3-point range – for a Missouri State team (22-9) that finished 11 of 18 from beyond the arc.

UNI (20-12) saw its program-record string of three consecutive trips to this tournament’s championship game come to end after surrendering a school-record 35 points in the second quarter and trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half.

Elle Ruffridge, Iowa’s all-time prep basketball scoring and 3-point leader, led Missouri State off the bench with all 12 of her career-high 14 point total coming in a first half in which she knocked down four 3-pointers. In total, the Bears scored on 15 of their 19 second-quarter possesions.

UNI did respond with sophomore point guard Karli Rucker scoring off a pair of early drives to start the second half on an 11-2 run as the Panthers cut their deficit to six. Gitzen answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 13-4 surge over the next four minutes and MSU kept its foot on the gas from there.

Rucker was UNI’s lone consistent source of offense with 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting. Her teammates finished a combined 13 of 44 from the field.

