MVC leader Bradley stifles UNI

PEORIA, Ill. -- Northern Iowa couldn't get its offense untracked until late Friday and by then Bradley was well on its way to a 61-47 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball victory.

UNI (11-6, 3-3) stuck with the league-leading Braves (15-2, 6-0) for a quarter, leading 10-9 as both teams struggled from the field.

Bradley found its shooting touch in the second period, hitting 9 of 16 shots, and pulled out to a 29-17 halftime lead. UNI finished the first 20 minutes 7 of 28 from the field and 3 of 16 from 3-point range with nine turnovers.

The Panthers scored the first six points of the second half to get within 29-23, but the Braves erupted again with 14 unanswered points to open a 43-23 advantage.

Bradley's lead remained in the 20-point range until UNI went on a late tear built on 3-point baskets to get within 57-47 with 1:10 remaining, but that was as close as the Panthers got.

Bre Gunnels was the only UNI player to score in double figures with 10 points and she also had 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. The Panthers shot 31 percent for the game, including a 6-for-32 night from behind the arc (18.8%).

