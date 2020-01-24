You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MVC leader Bradley stifles UNI
0 comments
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MVC leader Bradley stifles UNI

{{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA, Ill. -- Northern Iowa couldn't get its offense untracked until late Friday and by then Bradley was well on its way to a 61-47 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball victory.

UNI (11-6, 3-3) stuck with the league-leading Braves (15-2, 6-0) for a quarter, leading 10-9 as both teams struggled from the field.

Bradley found its shooting touch in the second period, hitting 9 of 16 shots, and pulled out to a 29-17 halftime lead. UNI finished the first 20 minutes 7 of 28 from the field and 3 of 16 from 3-point range with nine turnovers.

The Panthers scored the first six points of the second half to get within 29-23, but the Braves erupted again with 14 unanswered points to open a 43-23 advantage.

Bradley's lead remained in the 20-point range until UNI went on a late tear built on 3-point baskets to get within 57-47 with 1:10 remaining, but that was as close as the Panthers got.

Bre Gunnels was the only UNI player to score in double figures with 10 points and she also had 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. The Panthers shot 31 percent for the game, including a 6-for-32 night from behind the arc (18.8%).

+1 
Bre Gunnels

Bre Gunnels
+1 
UNI logo 2014

MVC standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Bradley;6;0;15;2

Missouri St.;5;1;15;3

Drake;5;1;13;5

Loyola;4;3;13;5

Illinois St.;3;3;11;6

North. Iowa;3;3;11;6

Southern Ill.;3;3;11;6

Valparaiso;3;4;11;7

Evansville;0;7;3;15

Indiana St.;0;7;2;17

Bradley 61, UNI 47

NORTHERN IOWA (11-6, 3-3) -- Gunnels 4-6 1-1 10, Wolf 2-5 0-2 4, Rucker 2-9 0-0 4, Kroeger 0-3 2-2 2, Simon-Ressler 0-2 1-2 1, Finley 4-12 0-0 9, Cavey 2-5 0-0 5, Hillyard 1-3 1-2 4, Maahs 1-5 0-0 3, Barney 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan 0-2 2-2 2, Gerrits 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 7-11 47.

BRADLEY (15-2, 6-0) -- Brackmann 6-12 4-6 16, White 7-18 1-2 15, Haack 1-7 6-6 8, Koenig 3-5 0-0 7, L. Petree 1-9 2-2 5, M. Petree 2-3 3-4 8, Marsh 0-3 2-2 2, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 18-22 61.

North. Iowa;10;7;9;21 -- 47

Bradley;9;20;18;14 -- 61

3-point goals -- UNI 6-32 (Gunnels 1-3, Wolf 0-1, Rucker 0-3, Kroeger 0-3, Simon-Ressler 0-2, Finley 1-7, Cavey 1-3, Hillyard 1-3, Maahs 1-4, Barney 1-1, Morgan 0-2), Bradley 3-17 (White 0-1, Haack 0-4, Koenig 1-2, L. Petree 1-6, M. Petree 1-2, Marsh 0-2). Rebounds -- UNI 39 (Gunnels 10), Bradley 42 (Brackmann 14). Assists -- UNI 10 (Wolf 2, Rucker 2, Simon-Ressler 2), Bradley 13 (Koenig 5). Turnovers -- UNI 13 (Rucker 3, Maahs 3), Bradley 7 (L. Petree 3). Total fouls -- UNI 20, Bradley 16. Fouled out -- none.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News