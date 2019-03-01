Try 3 months for $3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State's defense dogged Northern Iowa from start to finish Friday as the Bears defeated the Panthers 58-48 in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball.

UNI finished with a season-high 31 turnovers and shot just 39 percent in game that it never led.

Points didn't come easily for Missouri State (18-8 overall, 14-1 MVC), either, as the Panthers held the Bears to 42 percent shooting overall and forced 21 turnovers.

However, Missouri State had an answer every time UNI made a run. The Bears led 27-19 at halftime and when Karli Rucker hit a 3-pointer to draw the Panthers within five, Missouri State went on a 7-0 spurt.

UNI got within 39-34 on an Abby Gerrits jumper with an offensive rebound with 1:36 remaining in the third period, but the Bears stretched it back to a nine-point lead by the end of the quarter.

The Panthers made one more charge in the fourth, closing within 48-44 on Nicole Kroeger's 3-pointer with 5:53 remaining. It was 50-44 with 4:44 left, but UNI couldn't get any closer.

Taylor Hagen finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for UNI. The Panthers (17-10, 10-5) play at Southern Illinois Sunday at 2 p.m.

