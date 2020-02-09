Maahs' career game leads UNI to overtime win

CEDAR FALLS – Megan Maahs has encountered plenty of adversity these past two basketball seasons at the University of Northern Iowa. She worked her way back from an ACL injury that forced her to redshirt last season, only to miss four league games last month following a contact knee injury at Drake.

Patience, persistence and the will to win allowed Maahs to savor in the imprint she made on UNI’s 71-66 overtime victory over Southern Illinois Sunday afternoon inside the McLeod Center. The 6-foot-1 forward finished with a career-high 23 points bolstered by a 13-for-14 effort from the free throw line to go with a season-high 12 rebounds.

“I’m extremely happy and proud for Megan,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “I think Megan’s biggest thing coming into this game was I really felt that she felt she had to get everything back in one game. Basketball is a game of rhythm.

“When you’ve been out for as long as she’s been out, it’s going to take time. My message to her is to stay true to the journey. You’ve put in the work. It will come. … She was able to reap some of those benefits today.”

“It was tough,” Maahs added. “Like Coach Warren said, and she tells me every day, ‘You have to stay true to the process.’ Just working on that is something that I continue to focus on.”