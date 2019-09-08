UNI schedule

Oct. 27 -- Upper Iowa

Nov. 6 -- North Dakota St., Nov. 9 -- at Wichita St., Nov. 13 -- at Missouri, Nov. 17 -- Iowa, Nov. 24 -- NW Missouri St., Nov. 29 -- vs. Alabama (Las Vegas), Nov. 30 -- vs. Ohio St. (Las Vegas)

Dec. 8 -- at Creighton, Dec. 10 -- at Neb.-Omaha, Dec. 15 -- IUPUI, Dec. 22 -- at Iowa St.

Jan. 3 -- at Drake, Jan. 10 -- at Southern Illinois, Jan. 12 -- at Missouri St., Jan. 17 -- Evansville, Jan. 19 -- Indiana St., Jan. 24 -- at Bradley, Jan. 26 -- at Illinois St., Jan. 31 -- Loyola

Feb. 2 -- Valparaiso, Feb. 7 -- Missouri St., Feb. 9 -- Southern Illinois, Feb. 13 -- at Indiana St., Feb. 15 -- at Evansville, Feb. 20 -- Illinois St., Feb. 22 -- Bradley, Feb. 28 -- at Valparaiso

March 1 -- at Loyola, March 7 -- Drake, March 12-15 -- at Missouri Valley Tournament (Moline, Ill.)