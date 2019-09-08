Basketball
- The University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team has released its 2019-20 schedule.
The Panthers play Upper Iowa in an exhibition game Oct. 27, then open the regular season Nov. 6 by hosting North Dakota State at the McLeod Center.
UNI's Missouri Valley Conference season begins and ends with matchups against state rival Drake. The Panthers play in Des Moines Jan. 3 and host the Bulldogs March 7.
The MVC tournament is March 12-15 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois.
- Cedar Valley CourtKings owner and general manager Gary Rima has been named commissioner of the 26-team Official Basketball Association.
Rima is in his 27th year as the play-by-play voice for University of Northern Iowa football and men's basketball. He also hosts a daily sports talk radio show on KXEL 1540 AM and is a two-time winner of the Iowa Sports Broadcaster of the Year award.
He has also organized and coached youth sports teams and served as the Waterloo Bucks general manager from 1999-2003. Since starting the CourtKings franchise, his teams won a pair of Midwest Basketball League titles in four years.
Rima's CourtKings team is joining the OBA for the 2020 season.
