Basketball
- Educators are invited to receive a free ticket to the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball game against Valparaiso Jan. 11 as part of the second Elevating Educators event of the season.
Educators can also purchase additional tickets for $3. Registration for tickets is available online at unipanthers.com/elevatingeducators.
Road racing
- Cedar Falls’ Samantha Wingert and former University of Northern Iowa standout Alex Wilson have been named Female Runners of the Year by Runablaze.com.
Wilson placed 11th at the USATF 3,000-meter steeplechase in June. Wingert placed 13th at the Grandma’s Marathonand won the Des Moines Half-Marathon.
Basketball
- Waterloo Leisure Services has openings for its Adult Basketball League that begins Jan. 9. League fee is $275 plus tax. Registration deadline is Jan. 2.
For more information, call the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
- Registration is open for Waterloo Leisure Services’ youth basketball leagues for boys in grades 1-4 and girls in grades 1-3. League fees are $33 for all levels except 3rd-4th boys, which is $37.
For more information, call the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Volleyball
- Openings remain for men’s, women’s and co-ed Spring Adult Volleyball leagues in A, Upper B and B divisions at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo.
League play runs for eight weeks beginning Jan. 7. Registration fee is $87 plus tax. For more information, call the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
