Leading off: UNI women's basketball opening series postponed
MVC logo

Positive test results among Missouri State's Tier I personnel has forced the Missouri Valley Conference to postpone this weekend's women's basketball opener between the Bears and Northern Iowa inside the McLeod Center.

The make-up date for UNI's series against No. 24 Missouri State will be announced at a later date. Tier I personnel consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

UNI is now scheduled to begin league play on Jan. 7-8 at Valparaiso.

