Leading off: UNI women's basketball opening series postponed

Positive test results among Missouri State's Tier I personnel has forced the Missouri Valley Conference to postpone this weekend's women's basketball opener between the Bears and Northern Iowa inside the McLeod Center.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The make-up date for UNI's series against No. 24 Missouri State will be announced at a later date. Tier I personnel consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
UNI is now scheduled to begin league play on Jan. 7-8 at Valparaiso.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today