Leading off: UNI will face Dayton in WNIT opener

Basketball

UNI to face Dayton in WNIT opener

The University of Northern Iowa was one of 32 women’s basketball programs selected to participate in the WNIT, tournament organizers announced Monday night. The Panthers (14-12) will play Dayton (14-3) on Friday in Rockford, Ill.

This year’s tournament field is guaranteed at least two games. The semifinal and final rounds will be played in Memphis March 26 and March 28.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery signed a four-year contract extension through 2027-28 on Monday after leading the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and their highest NCAA Tournament seeding since 1987.

The Hawkeyes are 21-8 and finished third in the Big Ten regular season at 14-6.

McCaffery’s annual base salary of $2.3 million for the next two seasons will remain unchanged. He took a 15% pay cut for this year to help the athletic department offset shortfalls caused by the pandemic. He is on track to receive longevity bonuses at the end of the next two seasons.

His annual salary will increase each of the last five years. Those increases were not announced.