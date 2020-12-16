Kristin Scott, Lexi Donarski step up for Iowa State after UNI shuts down Ashley Joens

Yet, the effort and intensity on both ends of the floor never faded throughout what was largely a one-possession contest.

“I thought our team competed at a level that I haven’t seen us compete in a while,” Fennelly said. “You win a game like this without basically your best player and playing four freshman a lot, and I thought Kristin Scott was an Iowa State senior in the second half and really took over the game for us.”

Defensive standout Bre Gunnels set the tone for UNI (3-3) early as she stopped Joens down low a pair of times and drew the blocking foul that forced the Iowa State star to exit the game from the end of the first quarter until halftime.

The Panthers held a 12-4 advantage at that point, but were unable to extend their edge. Ashley’s younger sister, Aubrey Joens, hit three 3-pointers during a wild second quarter in which Iowa State flipped its deficit into a 10-point lead. UNI rallied with an 11-0 go-ahead run capped by a Gunnels free throw to briefly regain its edge before Joens’ third 3-pointer of the quarter put the Cyclones back in front entering intermission.

Scott then knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key and followed that up with a basket inside as Iowa State went up nine early in the third quarter and held an advantage for the remainder of the game.