Karli Rucker leads UNI past Valparaiso
top story
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

VALPARAISO, Ind. – University of Northern Iowa senior point guard Karli Rucker put together the game of her career Friday night.

Rucker scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Panthers to a road series split against Valparaiso with a 79-71 victory at the A-R-C.

The Panthers’ guard knocked down 11 of 19 shots from the field – including 3 of 5 attempts from distance – to go with 7 of 10 free throws, five rebounds and four assists.

UNI (6-5, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) shot 52% from the field and finished 21 of 29 from the charity stripe. Cedar Falls natives Emerson Green and Cynthia Wolf each added nine points for the Panthers.

Valparaiso (5-4, 1-1) was led by guard Shay Frederick, who backed up Thursday’s 20-point game with 26 points on Friday night.

Separation came for UNI when the Panthers outscored Valparaiso 23-12 in the second quarter to take a 39-24 halftime lead. Rucked led a UNI transition offense that outscored the Crusaders 27-13 in points off turnovers.

UNI also finished with a 33-25 rebounding advantage. Maahs tallied five boards to match Rucker for the team high.

The Panthers will return home on Friday and Saturday next weekend for a key series against defending MVC champion Missouri State.

2020-21 UNI women's basketball coverage

The Courier's coverage of the 2020-21 UNI women's basketball season.

UNI 79, Valparaiso 71

UNI (6-5, 3-1) – Rucker 11-19 7-10 32, Green 4-7 1-2 9, Kroeger 2-3 2-2 7, Gunnels 1-5 1-2 3, Maahs 0-4 5-6 5, McDermott 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan 1-1 0-1 2, Finley 2-2 0-0 6, McCullough 2-3 0-0 4, Wolf 2-2 5-6 9, Barney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 21-29 79.

VALPARAISO (5-4, 1-1) – White 5-9 4-4 16, Frederick 8-20 10-12 26, Ellenson 2-3 0-0 4, Weinman 8-12 0-0 19, Morrison 2-6 0-0 4, VanKempen 0-2 0-0 0, Earnest 1-1 0-0 2, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0, Dunson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 14-16 71.

UNI;16;23;22;18 – 79

Valparaiso;12;12;24;23 – 71

3-point goals – UNI 6-13 (Rucker 3-5, Green 0-1, Kroeger 1-2, Gunnels 0-1, Finely 2-2, Laube 0-1, McCullough 0-1), Valpo 5-18 (White 2-3, Frederick 0-4, Ellenson 0-1, Weinman 3-5, Morrison 0-3, Dunson 0-2). Rebounds – UNI 33 (Maahs 5, Rucker 5), Valpo 25 (White 6). Assists – UNI 15 (Rucker, Kroeger 4), Valpo 11 (Frederick 6). Turnovers – UNI 18 (three at 3), Valpo 19 (Frederick 6). Total fouls – UNI 19, Valpo 25. Fouled out – Finley, Ellenson, Dunson.

