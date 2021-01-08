Karli Rucker leads UNI past Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – University of Northern Iowa senior point guard Karli Rucker put together the game of her career Friday night.

Rucker scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Panthers to a road series split against Valparaiso with a 79-71 victory at the A-R-C.

The Panthers’ guard knocked down 11 of 19 shots from the field – including 3 of 5 attempts from distance – to go with 7 of 10 free throws, five rebounds and four assists.

UNI (6-5, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) shot 52% from the field and finished 21 of 29 from the charity stripe. Cedar Falls natives Emerson Green and Cynthia Wolf each added nine points for the Panthers.

Valparaiso (5-4, 1-1) was led by guard Shay Frederick, who backed up Thursday’s 20-point game with 26 points on Friday night.

Separation came for UNI when the Panthers outscored Valparaiso 23-12 in the second quarter to take a 39-24 halftime lead. Rucked led a UNI transition offense that outscored the Crusaders 27-13 in points off turnovers.

UNI also finished with a 33-25 rebounding advantage. Maahs tallied five boards to match Rucker for the team high.