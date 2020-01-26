You are the owner of this article.
Illinois State runs away from UNI women
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NORMAL, Ill. -- Illinois State wiped out Northern Iowa's five-point halftime lead with a big third-quarter run and went on to a 65-57 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win Sunday.

UNI (11-7, 3-4) built a 30-25 halftime advantage and led 36-31 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. The Redbirds (12-6, 4-3) then erupted on a 17-2 run to swing the game in their favor.

Bre Gunnels led the Panthers with 15 points and nine rebounds. Karli Rucker added 12 points and Cynthia Wolf 11. However, UNI shot just 37 percent overall and 21.4 percent from 3-point range and turned the ball over 17 times.

UNI logo 2014

MVC standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Bradley;7;0;16;2

Missouri St.;6;1;16;3

Drake;5;2;13;6

Loyola;4;3;13;5

Illinois St.;4;3;12;6

Southern Ill.;4;3;12;6

North. Iowa;3;4;11;7

Valparaiso;3;4;11;7

Evansville;0;8;3;16

Indiana St.;0;8;2;18

Illinois St. 65, UNI 57

UNI (11-7, 3-4) -- Gunnels 4-7 5-6 15, Maahs 4-5 1-2 9, Rucker 4-10 4-4 12, Kroeger 2-7 0-0 6, Simon-Ressler 0-1 0-0 0, Cavey 1-8 0-0 2, Wolf 4-6 1-2 11, Finley 1-4 0-0 2, Gerrits 0-4 0-0 0, Hillyard 0-2 0-0 0, Barney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 11-14 57.

ILLINOIS ST. (12-6, 4-3) -- Talbot 0-0 0-0 0, Wallen 8-16 4-6 20, Crompton 2-5 1-1 6, Magett 7-16 0-0 15, Saylor 2-6 1-2 6, Sims 1-1 0-0 3, Koudelka 0-2 1-2 1, Redmond 4-12 5-5 14, Call 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-16 65.

No. Iowa;14;16;8;19 -- 57

Illinois St.;13;12;24;16 -- 65

3-point goals -- UNI 6-28 (Gunnels 2-2, Rucker 0-5, Kroeger 2-7, Simon-Ressler 0-1, Cavey 0-4, Wolf 2-4, Finley 0-2, Gerrits 0-2, Hillyard 0-1), Illinois St. 5-10 (Crompton 1-2, Maggett 1-3, Saylor 1-3, Sims 1-1, Redmond 1-1). Rebounds -- UNI 36 (Gunnels 9), Illinois St. 35 (Talbot 7). Assists -- UNI 10 (Rucker 5), Illinois St. 11 (Maggett 4). Turnovers -- UNI 17 (Maahs 3, Wolf 3), Illinois St. 14 (Maggett 4). Total fouls -- UNI 18, Illinois St. 15. Fouled out -- none. Att. -- 1,071.

